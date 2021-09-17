 

Eric Kambale shields Patrick Mbowa off the ball during the Uganda Cup clash between Express and URA at Ndejje University Credit: John Batanudde

The Uganda Cup semifinal clash between BUL Football Club and Express Football Club has been rescheduled.

The fixture that was earlier scheduled for Wednesday, September 22 has been moved to the next day.

The rescheduling of the fixture has been effected after the Red Eagles’ CAF Champions League return leg with Al Merrikh of Sudan was moved from Friday (Today) to Sunday, September 19.

Express who are looking for a double will go into the game at FUFA Technical Center in Njeru with tired legs from Sudan.

Vipers SC takes on Police FC in the other semifinal a couple of days earlier.

