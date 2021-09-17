The Uganda Cup semifinal clash between BUL Football Club and Express Football Club has been rescheduled.

The fixture that was earlier scheduled for Wednesday, September 22 has been moved to the next day.

Change of Date BUL FC vs Express FC

New date is 23rd September 2021. #StanbicUgandaCup pic.twitter.com/szAYGgq9n0 — FUFA (@OfficialFUFA) September 17, 2021

The rescheduling of the fixture has been effected after the Red Eagles’ CAF Champions League return leg with Al Merrikh of Sudan was moved from Friday (Today) to Sunday, September 19.

Express who are looking for a double will go into the game at FUFA Technical Center in Njeru with tired legs from Sudan.

Vipers SC takes on Police FC in the other semifinal a couple of days earlier.