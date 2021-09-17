Management of Gaddafi Football Club confirmed the appointment of Abu Mubarak Wamboya as head coach.

The newly promoted StarTimes Uganda Premier League club announced Wamboya who will work alongside the returning Frank Ssebagala (goalkeeping coach) as well as Hassan Zzungu and William Kyeswa.

Wamboya has been unemployed since his untimely resignation at West Nile based side Onduparaka in May 2021.

To take the job, he beat Charles Ayiekoh Lukula, Steven Bogere and Abbey Bogere Kikomeko, two prominent coaches who had been tipped to take the mantle at some stage.

The CAF “C” licensed tactician brings tranquility, footballing knowledge and experience on the technical docket having previously worked at Vipers (under Martinez) and Onduparaka (under Vialli Bainomugisha and Joseph Harold Mutyaba).

He is best known for the tactical organization and efficient planning for the team at hand.

Abu Mubarak Wamboya

Wamboya is a former defender had an eventful career playing at several clubs across the divisions of football.

He featured in the Uganda Premier League at CRO (two spells – 2006-07 and 2013-14), Express (2009-10) and Kampala City Lads (2005).

A staunch Muslim by faith, Wamboya also played in the second division (FUFA Big League) at Jinja Municipal Council (2010-11).

This was after elevated from the lower division ranks as Mbale Green Eagles (1999-2000), Mbale Cubs (2001),Mbale Bukonde (2002-03), Mbale CRO (2004) and Jinja Arsenal (Regional League – 2011-12).

Born in Mbale, Wamboya also ventured into Beach Soccer, playing for St. Lawrence University Beach Soccer Club in the 2014-15 season before he switched to Dalumba Beach Soccer Club in the subsequent season.

Wamboya holds a Bachelors Degree in Information Technology from Kampala International University (KIU)

He was part of the Eastern Province team in the FUFA Inter-Provinces tournament hosted in Lira, in 2009.

Coaching Experience:

Wamboya has handled a number of teams in scouting, head coach and assistant coach roles.

He was head coach of the CRO Academy U-14 team (2008-09), head coach CRO Academy U18 (2011), head Coach Mathare Youth Academy U17 (2011-12), head coach Trinity Soccer Academy – Bukoto (2013), head coach – Edgars Youth Team FC (2014), head coach St. Bernard’s College Kisweera, Masaka (2016), head coach Seeta High School Green Campus (2016-17), assistant coach – Bugisu Province (2017), head coach Kibuli Football Club 2016-2018, assistant coach at Vipers Sports Club (2018-19) and lately assistant coach at Kiboga Young Football Club in Mbale (2019-20), Onduparaka (2021), before the latest appointment at Onduparaka.

He has also handled special appointments as the opposition scout in the 2015 Coca-Cola Post primary championships and served in the same role for Vipers Sports Club in 2017.

Wamboya officially commenced work duties on Friday, 17th September 2021.

Detailed Profile:

Full Name: Abu Mubarak Wamboya

Place of Birth: Mbale

Date of Birth: 22nd July 1983

Playing Career:

Achievements:

KIU 3rd runners up – East Africa Inter-university Games- Kenya (December 2004)

Mbale CRO F.C – Mbale district Football Champions and Zonal champions (2004)

Mbale CRO F.C – Super mini League Champions and promoted to Uganda Super league (2005)

Mbale CRO F.C- Super mini champions and promoted to Uganda Super League (2008)

Eastern province team – Captained the province team (2009)

KIU 3 rd Runners up East African inter University Games Kenya December (2010)

Runners up East African inter University Games Kenya December (2010) KIU 3 rd Runners-up in Pepsi cola Beach Soccer League (2013-2014)

Runners-up in Pepsi cola Beach Soccer League (2013-2014) St. Lawrence University –2nd Runners up Beach Soccer League 2014-2015

As a Coach:

CRO Academy U14 – 3 rd place of MYSA Cup in Kenya (2008/09)

place of MYSA Cup in Kenya (2008/09) CRO F.C Academy U18 – 2 nd place of MYSA Cup in Moshi –Tanzania (2011)

place of MYSA Cup in Moshi –Tanzania (2011) Edgars Youth Team FC –3 rd place Airtel Rising star Kampala-Uganda (2014)

place Airtel Rising star Kampala-Uganda (2014) St. Bernard’s College Kisweera- (Masaka) – District champions 2 nd position (2016)

position (2016) Bugisu Province – Semi Final 3 rd place FUFA drum (2017)

place FUFA drum (2017) Kibuli FC – 2 nd place MDFA 1 st Division League (2016-2018)

place MDFA 1 Division League (2016-2018) Vipers Sports Club – 2 nd round qualification in CAF champions league 2nd Match 2018.

round qualification in CAF champions league 2nd Match 2018. Kiboga Young qualification to the FUFA Big league playoffs qualifications (2019-2020)

Attachment: