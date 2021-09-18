Rwanda Premier League side Bugersera Football Club officially unveiled defender Samuel Kato Nemeyimana.

Nemeyimana signed a two year employment contract with the Bugesera District sponsored club.

He was handled over shirt number five that he will don throughout the tenure at the club.

Samuel Kato Nemeyimana looks on as the employment contract is being signed (Credit: Bugesera FC Media)

The towering center half has been a free agent since he mutually agreed to part ways with Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club.

Nemeyimana, a ball playing defender brings confidence to the Bugesera backline.

He has previously played at Buddo Secondary School (O and A level) and represented Uganda at the U-17 level.

Nemeyimana won the 2019 CECAFA Kagame Cup and enjoyed quality playing time in the CAF competitions.

Other signings:

Bugesera has been busy in the transfer market with several additions to the team.

They also signed Sadicky Sulley from Espoir for two years, Jean De Dieu Nsabimana and Bryan Muhinda (both formerly at Sunrise) each signed for two seasons.

Relatedly, the duo of Patrick Umwungeri and Abdul Muniru from Mukura Victory (two years each) also joined the club.

Others are Obed Kagaba (AS Muhanga) and Jackson Baransananikiye (Bumamulu) who are also new signings.

Among those released include Alain Bacca Kwitonda.

They host their home matches at the Bugesera stadium.