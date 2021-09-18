Sunday September 19, 2021

Shikan Castle stadium, Obeid Sudan 8pm

Express FC will be eager to complete job against Al Merrikh who they face in the return leg of the first round of the Caf Champions League.

The Red Eagles lead 2-1 from the reverse fixture and a draw or victory will take them to just within a round of reaching the group stages.

The match was scheduled to take place on Friday in Khartoum but the hosts’ request for change of date and venue were granted by Caf.

On any other day, this could have been a hindrance to the Red Eagles camp but Wasswa Bbosa welcomed the decision to help the boys acclimatise and says the weather in Obeid is similar to the one back home.

“A lot has happened but we are concentrating on the game,” said Bbosa who will again watch from the stands due to lack of qualifications.

“But the extra days have helped us acclimatize and the good thing is that weather in Obeid is similar to the one in Uganda,” he added.

“We are here to keep our advantage and advance to the next round and we need to be calm and take our chances.”

Eric Kambale, Godfrey Lwesibawa and Martin Kizza will be vital up front for the visitors but skipper Enock Walusimbi, Murushid Jjuuko and company must keep things tight at the back.

Al Merrikh need just to win by 1-0 to advance to eliminate the Red Eagles who are seeking to remain on course for a maiden group stages appearance as the Sudanese target an 8th appearance.