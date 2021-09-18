The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Super League Limited (FSLL) has officially admitted three new members ahead of the 2021-2022 season.

These three admitted members are the 2021 FUFA Big League champions Arua Hill Sports Club, Tooro United and Gaddafi Football Club.

The admission was done during the 8th FUFA Super League Limited (FSLL) Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at Ridar Hotel in Seeta, Mukono on Saturday, September 18, 2021.

How the admission was done:

The motion to admit Gaddafi Football Club was done by BUL FC’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ahmed Kongola.

BUL CEO Ahmed Kongola with the motion to admit newly promoted Gaddafi Football Club

The secondment was done by Onduparaka CEO Edson Saba Saba and Busoga United’s chairperson Hassan Mugerwa Takoowa.

Acting Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) CEO Allan Tarsis Munaaba nominated West Nile based Arua Hill Sports Club to be admitted as a member of the FSLL.

URA Football Club Acting CEO Allan Tarsis Munaaba moved the proposal to admit Arua Hill Sports Club

Munaaba was seconded by Hassan Mugerwa Takoowa (Busoga United) and Ahmed Kongola (BUL).

The proposal to admit Tooro United Football Club was raised by Bright Stars’ chairperson Ronnie Mutebi.

Mutebi’s proposal was seconded by Vipers’ chairman George William Mulindwa and UPDF Football Club chairman Colonel John Mark Ssemanda.

UPDF Football Club chairman Col. John Mark Ssemanda seconded the admission of Tooro United Football Club to the FSLL

The AGM was chaired by the FSLL board chairperson Arinaitwe Rugyendo.

A stable and professional league attracts sponsors. This is what we need. I thank the leadership of FUFA for the conducive environment for football to run. Arinaitwe Rugyendo, FSLL Board Chairperson

L-R: Bernard Bainamani (CEO, Uganda Premier League), Arinaitwe Ruygendo and Owek. Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi during the 8th FSLL AGM in Seeta

Others in attendance included the FUFA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Edgar Watson Suubi, FUFA Executive Committee members Owek. Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi and Rogers Byamukama, FUFA Deputy CEO’s Decolas Kiiza Hantaali and Humphrey Mandu Watenga, FUFA Competitions director Aisha Nalule, FUFA Secretariat staff Swalley Kenyi and Sadam Bulega.

Group photo of all the people who attended the 8th FSLL Annual General Meeting at Ridar’s Hotel in Seeta, Mukono District

David Sserebe Bbunya (vice chairman), Fredrick Guy Kawuma (FSLL board member), Bernard Bampaire Bainamani (CEO, Uganda Premier League), Paul Kabaikaramu (league manager), Gordon Roy Mundeyi (Head marketing and communications), Milly Nansubuga (Accountant), Hamdan Kaliitwe (Finance and Administrative officer), Ronnie Kakooza (league officer), Eric Eron Owori (Statistician) and Yusufu Mahadi Kivumbi (Transport officer) also attended.

Some of the clubs represented at this AGM were; Soltilo Bright Stars, URA, KCCA, Vipers, BUL, Onduparaka, Express, Wakiso Giants, UPDF, Arua Hill, Gaddafi, Tooro United and Busoga United.

Sports Club Villa, Police, Mbarara City did not attend.

The same AGM approved the budget of Shs. 2,676,982,813 for the season 2021-2022.