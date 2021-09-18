In a space of less than 24 hours, another Ugandan footballer has joined a top tier club in Rwanda.

Goalkeeper Nicholas Ssebwato has joined Mukura Victory Sports et Loisirs club on a two year deal.

This follows the transfer of former Buddo SS and KCCA defender Samuel Kato Nemeyimana to Bugesera Football Club (on a two year offer).

Sebwato has been at Proline Sports Club which he joined after terminating his employment contract at Kenya Premier League side Sofapaka Sports Club, alongside another Ugandan, Brian Kayanja (now at KCCA).

Nicholas Ssebwato at Sports Club Villa in 2017

Ssebwato had joined Sofapaka in January 2020 from Bright Stars Football Club in Uganda.

He has also previously played at Sports Club Villa and Onduparaka in the Uganda Premier League.

At the start of 2020-21 season, he had an unsuccessful training spell at Tanzania top tier side Namungo Sports Club.

Meanwhile, Mukura Victory Sports et Loisirs confirmed the appointment of the entire technical team.

Nicholas Ssebwato during command in a football game Credit: John Batanudde

Emmanuel Ruremesha is head coach and returns to the club after a 9 year spell away.

Ruremesha will be assisted by Canisius Nshimiyimana, Theogene Ndaruhutse (goalkeeping coach) whilst John Baptiste Hakizimana is the fitness coach and performance analyst.

Ruremesha has since coached Rayon Sports, Gicumbi which is now in the second division, Etincelles and Musanze.

Earlier, the club has also signed another player Innocent Ndizeye from Kigeme.

For starters, Mukura Victory Sports et Loisirs hails from Butare founded as far back as May 1963.

They are 2018 Cup Winners and host their home matches at Stade Huye.

Before the league commences, Mukura Victory is planning a great pre-season that will entail a number of build up games with Gorilla and Kiyovu Sport among others.