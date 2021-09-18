The Uganda U20 Women’s National Team had a field day against their Seniors (The Crested Cranes) as the two teams faced off in a practice match on Friday at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

This was the second time they were facing off under similar arrangement. The first practice match played on Tuesday had ended in a 1-0 win for Crested Cranes.

However, the U20 side under the stewardship of Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi bounced back in better shape and literally obliterated the Senior Team.

Captain Fauzia Najjemba led the damage, scoring a hat trick while midfielder Shamirah Nalugya added the other goal to complete the 4-0 rout.

Najjemba opened the scores in the 17th minute, running behind Crested Cranes defence to fire home from Daphine Nyayenga’s long ball.

At the half hour mark, the ambidextrous player struck home from the spot to double the advantage for the U20 team. Shadia Nankya had fouled Hadijja Nandago.

Nalugya and Najjemba combined to score two more goals after restart to complete the damage.

The two teams will once again face off on Monday morning in yet another practice match.

U20 Women’s National Team is preparing to face Kenya in the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers while the Crested Cranes on the other hand will take part in the COSAFA Women’s Championship in South Africa.