The long dream for Uganda Beach Soccer Association (UBSA) to drastically spread wings to the country-side is steadily coming a reality.

Fast forward, UBSA has acquired land to construct a beach soccer facility in Buliisa Town council, approximately 290 KM from the capital, Kampala.

The land, measuring to at least one acre was offered by Kisansya primary school, an Anglican founded institution.

The official hand-over ceremony that also doubled as the ground breaking event was held on Thursday, 16th September 2021.

L-R: Bashir Mutyaba, Deo Mutabazi and Ali Mwebe in a brain storming session at Kisansya Primary School, Buliisa Town Council

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) was well represented by the UBSA chairman Deo Mutabazi, football development director Ali Mwebe, Bashir Mutyaba (UBSA technical Director), Tonny Ssebagala (UBSA Protocol and events manager) as well as Julius Mutebi Bazzeketta, the charge of the UBSA Communication and marketing docket.

James Ayebare (in white shirt) assisting in the measurement of the land (Credit: UBSA)

Mutabazi was humbled for this generosity by the school management, an act that believes should be emulated by many other personalities across the divide.

He reasoned that the offer proved the healthy relationship with all football stakeholders in the country as well as signals for the beach soccer strides in Uganda since time immemorial.

Ground breaking ceremony at Kisansya Primary school in Buliisa (Credit: UBSA)

Ali Mwebe executing the ground breaking at Kisanya Primary School, Buliisa (Credit: UBSA)

The donation of land to Uganda Beach Soccer Association (UBSA) shows that there is a great improvement of the game and a healthy relationship with all football stakeholders in Uganda. I thank Kitara Region for bearing a vision to have Beach soccer on region level as it is in FUFA president’s manifesto in the new term of office. Deo Mutabazi, Uganda Beach Soccer Association (UBSA) President

In the same vein, the hosts had a strong representation led by the mayor of Buliisa Town Council Epafurah Muliisa.

Muliisa vowed to accord the beach soccer project in Buliisa the full support and blessings.

I am great full that the beach soccer project is here. We shall offer the necessary support to this project and make it a reality. There many opportunities that come along with sports and football ball in particular. Epafurah Muliisa, Mayor Buliisa Town Council

Epafurah Muliisa, Mayor Buliisa Town Council (Credit: UBSA)

Others in attendance included; Diana Kaboha, (Kitara Region FUFA women delegate), James Ayebale (chairman Kitara Region football association), George Kabwimukya, Harunah Alinde (Hoima sports officer), Favour Gilbert Businge (UBSA coordinator Kitara Region).

Ali Mwebe and Tonny Ssebagala with the tape measure (Credit: UBSA)

Officials during the inspection and ground breaking of the land at Kisansya Primary school, Buliisa Town Council (Credit: UBSA)

Beach soccer development in Uganda has for a long time been concentrated in the central region (Buganda region) at Lido Beach in Entebbe and Mutoola beach, Mukono district.

With the shore-line facilities fading off because of the increasing water levels in Lake Victoria, UBSA is seeking for quick solutions with off-shore amenities.

The latest facility at the FUFA Technical center was used to host the 2021 league as well as prepare the Uganda Sand Cranes team that took part in the 2021 AFCON beach soccer championship hosted in Senegal.

There have been off-shore facilities like in Iganga district at Busoga University and another in Mbarara.

By and large, the concept of land donation to FUFA to develop sports facilities is picking up following Namirembe Cathedral’s Kadiba land offer to the federation, Buganda Kingdom’s Lugazi land and recently the Rujumba family land in Hoima for the football body.