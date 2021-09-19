The luganda dialect has a traditional saying “okutambula kulaba okuda ku nyu mya” losselyy translated ‘going on an adventure is for you to see and observe then come back to tell the whole story’.

This is the same story-line for the Uganda delegation to the World Schools U-15 games in Serbia.

Leader of delegation and the Minister of State for Sports Hon, Denis Hamson Obua has confessed that the Serbia sports Investment is a wakeup call for Uganda to start thinking of investing heavily in the sector especially in the sports facilities.

Minister Obua and Commissioner Mugumya inside the Serbia indoor athletics facility under construction

“There is urgent need for the Government of Uganda to start investment in sports facilities development, borrowing a leaf from Serbia” Obua stated.

Obua made the remarks after touring several sports facilities of the tiny European country that values in billions of Uganda shillings.

The Ugandan delegation inside the Serbia indoor athletics facility under construction

The tour that was facilitated by the Serbia sports ministry was part of the Uganda delegation programs in the Serbian City of Belgrade.

Flanked by the assistant leader of delegation and Commissioner Physical education and Sports Rev Can Duncans Mugumya, USSSA president Patrick Okanya and Parliament representative Patrick Isiagi driven to several sports facilities in the country.

The Serbia deputy minister for sports Darko Udovicic led the Uganda team.

The VIP section of the indoor athletics stadium under construction

A group photo outside the Football Association of Serbia headquarters

These included the Serbian sports medicine and sports psychology center working on national athletes with injuries trauma, the national sports center with, gym, swimming pool, indoor courts for different sports with all equipment.

The inspection tour also traversed to the national and Red Star Belgrade FC stadium, the Serbia Football association center with 5 grass pitches and one artificial turf pitch and another under construction, the multipurpose indoor arena in the heart of Belgrade and the new indoor athletics facility under construction.

The officials at Red Star Belgrade stadium

Serbia is preparing to host the world indoor athletics championships next year and the reason they are setting up a new facility for this.

All the facilities and many others under construction have take about 20m euros each.

The Ugandan delegation was left in suspense with important lessons to reflect about.

The Uganda U-15 team at the World Schools Games

The development came after Uganda and Serbia agreed to have a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to have the two countries collaborate for sports development and friendship.

The Ugandan team won a total of 9 medals; 6 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze at the junior championship.