CAF Confederation Cup 2021 (2nd Leg, Preliminary Round):

Ethiopian Coffee (Ethiopia) 1-3 URA (Uganda)

*URA advanced 5-2 on aggregate

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club brushed aside Ethiopian Coffee 3-1 in the return leg of the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round at the Bahir Dar International Stadium on Sunday, 19th September 2021.

Cromwel Rwothomio, Ashraf Mandela and captain Shafiq Kuchi Kagimu were on target for the tax collectors who qualified 5-2 on aggregate.

Asrat Tunjo pulled a goal back for the hosts with 20 minutes via a penalty but it arrived late.

Action between URA and Ethiopian Coffee at the Bahir Dar International stadium. URA won 3-1

Rwothomio scored the opener in the 40th minute as the Ugandan side took the lead against the run of play.

Mandela doubled the lead in the 52nd minute before skipper Kagimu made it three in the 55th minute.

Winger Joackiam Ojera who had commanded the starting slot ahead of Viane Ssekajugo was the first change two minutes after the hour mark.

Tunjo pulled a goal back for the Ethiopian side on the 70th minute mark via a well taken kick from the penalty spot.

With 17 minutes to play, Rwothomio and Kagimu were stretched off injured before they were replaced by Living Kabon and Benjamin Nyakoojo respectively.

Kabon got cautioned in the 82nd minute.

With four minutes to play, the tax collectors called for a double change. Steven Mukwala and Saidi Kyeyune paved way for Ibrahim Dada and Moses Sseruyidde respectively.

URA qualified 5-2 on aggregate to advance to the first round where they battle Egyptian opposition Al Masry.

URA XI: Nafien Alionzi (G.K), Ashraf Mandela, Derrick Ndahiro, Fesali Najib, Hudu Mulikyi, Patrick Paul Mbowa, Joackiam Ojera, Shafik Kagimu (Captain), Said Kyeyune, Steven Mukwala, Cromwel Rwothomio

Subs: James Alitho (G.K), Benjamin Nyakoojo, Ronald Kigongo, Faruku Katongole, Ibrahim Juma Dada, Living Kabon, Viane Ssekajugo, Ivan Sserubiri, Moses Sseruyidde