Wasswa Bbosa has outlined several reasons why Express FC exited the Caf Champions League at the first round but remains adamant that won’t kill the team motivation.

The Red Eagles lost 1-0 to Al Merrikh at the Shikan Castle stadium in Obeid to bow out on away goals rule after winning the first leg 2-1 at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende.

First, the return leg was supposed to be played on Friday but moved to Sunday at a different venue.

“We’re out of the Caf Champions league but i think the boys have done well,” he told the club media.

“They’ve given their all under the circumstances because there was a lot of disorganisation, the game was moved (from Friday to Sunday), the officiating was also lacking today but on our side this won’t kill our motivation.”

There will no time to rest as the league champions take on BUL in the semi-finals of the Stanbic Uganda Cup on Thursday and the league will also get underway in October.

“We’re going back to concentrate on the Uganda Cup and the league. Most of our players were playing for the first time on the continent but our fans shouldn’t lose hope, we shall bounce back better”.

Express FC were playing in the Caf Champions League for the first time since 1997.