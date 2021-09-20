Sandra Nabweteme scored the solitary goal of the practice game on Monday as Crested Cranes overcame the Uganda U20 Women’s National Team.

The Iceland based striker fired home in the 10th minute and this eventually turned out to be the decisive moment of the game.

This was the third build up games between the two teams with Crested Cranes, registering two wins.

Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi, the U20 Women’s National Team head coach made several changes to the starting team, trying out players that have been on the fringes.

He later brought on his A team in the second half in what was the final practice match before facing neighbours Kenya in the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers.

Kiyingi believes the three games have put them in good shape and the team is now ready to face Kenya.

“I think we have had good test against the Crested Cranes in the three practice games. Despite losing two games, I believe the games have fine tuned us and the team is ready to take on Kenya.” He said.

Uganda will travel to Nairobi, Kenya on Thursday and play the first leg on Saturday. The return leg will be played two weeks later.

Crested Cranes coach George Lutalo on the other hand is optimistic that the team will have a good show at COSAFA Women’s Championship given the performance in the practice games.

” We have improved in several aspects from the time we entered camp. The players have responded well to our instructions and these three games have helped to show us where we need to improve.” He noted.

Uganda will play at COSAFA for the second time with the tournament slated to take place between 28th September -9th October. The maiden appearance for Crested Cranes came in 2018.