Hard-working defender Joseph Bright Vuni, 23, signed a four year deal at newly promoted West Nile based Arua Hill Sports Club.

Vuni had been attached to army side Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF), a side that he had joined from the junior side Young Simba at the advent of the 2020-2021 season.

With a year left on his employment contract, it took the effort of Arua Hill to engage UPDF for the transfer to happen, definitely with a financial sum attached, including the player’s sign on dues (not disclosed).

A workaholic of sorts, Vuni boosts the backline and provides the technical team with plenty of options given his versatility as he can easily play right back and central defence positions.

Joseph Bright Vuni during his official unveiling (Credit: Arua Hill SC Media)

Upon signing the four year employment contract, Vuni openly expressed delight and tagged the opportunity to return home (in Arua city) as a dream realized.

I am happy to sign for home side because it is a dream come true. Ever since leaving my place of birth, I have played away and have not had the chance to express myself and share what I have with my own people. This move will actualize my dream. I hope to do great for the club and I know some years from now, I would have achieved much for Arua Hill and myself too. Joseph Bright Vuni, Arua Hill Sports Club defender

UPDF’s Joseph Bright Vuni reacts during a league match

During his debut season in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League, Vuni netted one goal against Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA)

He also scored two goals in the Stanbic Uganda Cup against Vipers and ironically against Arua Hill for a combined 26 matches in these two FUFA competitions.

His remarkable goal was that glancing header against Vipers at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende during the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

Joseph Bright Vuni beats Rashid Toha in the air. Both players are now at Arua Hill Sports Club

Vuni during an aerial challenge against Busoga United at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru

Vuni’s elementary football started in the Airtel Masaza Cup competition where he featured for Mawogola Ssaza in the 2018 season.

In the subsquent season, he also played at Mawogola before the tournament record holders Gomba came knocking for his treasured signature.

However, he did not feature for Gomba since he had a top flight license by the time the competition kicked off in December 2020 and concluded in March 2021 with Gomba clinching their 5th title in as many seasons.

He had also featured at Buyego Football Club in Luwero (fourth division), Credo FC – Gulu (fourth division) and Bombo 21 Stars.

Vuni tracks down Musa Esenu during UPDF’s home game against BUL at Bombo last season

Vuni had his nursery and primary education at the Bombo Barracks School until P5. In P6, he transferred to Budo Junior School from where he completed his Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) with a second grade (17 aggregates).

He was then admitted at Bombo Army Secondary School in S.1 until S.2. He studied S.3 at Bagezza Seed in Mubende district but completed the O-level examinations at Janan Secondary School, Bombo Campus with 45 aggregates.

Vuni enrolled at Uganda Martyrs Lubaga for A-level (S5 and S6) for Geography, Entrepreneurship, Art with ICT combination, scoring 8 points.

He studied a certificate in journalism at Mutesa 1 Royal University, Mengo – Kampala.

Vuni against David Bagoole at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende

Other signings:

The defender is the second player to leave UPDF for Arua Hill after towering forward Robert Eseru.

Other signings at the club are Sharif Yusuf Saaka, Samuel Kayongo Ssekamatte, Rashid Toha, goalkeeper Rogers Omedwa, Nigerian Innocent Maduuka, Junior Andama, Wahab Gadafi, Ibrahim Faizul, David Ndibahwe, Ivan Eyam, left back Matovu among others.

Vuni poses for a photo after playing Arua Hill at the Barifa stadium in Arua city

Detailed profile:

• Full Names: Joseph Bright Vuni

• Date of Birth: 20th May 1998

• Parents: Andrew Kaddu & Betty Chandiru

• Place of Birth: Arua, West Nile

• Education: Buddo Junior School (Primary), Canaan High School – Lugazi (S1 –S3), St Janan High School (S4), Uganda Martyrs Lubaga (A-Level), Mutesa 1 Royal University (Certificate in Journalism)

• Playing position: Defender