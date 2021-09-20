Green is the traditional colour for newly promoted Uganda Premier League side Gaddafi Football Club.

Coming to the 2021-2022 season, Gaddafi has launched the kit that has green shirts and white shorts.

This kit was officially revealed to media on 20th September 2021 at the club headquarters on Narambhai road in Jinja City.



The Gaddafi logo is planted on the upper left side and a jersey number on the opposite side.



Gaddafi FC officials show off the back of the home kit (Credit: Gaddafi FC Media)

The back side has a number in the middle and an artistically crafted tagline “The Soldier Boyz” at the bottom whilst the shorts are white in colour with the club logo.



Newly appointed vice Chairman Jacob Odur confessed that the unveiling has been long overdue.

We are delighted to officially show our fans and all stakeholders our home kit. This is something our people have constantly been requesting from us and we are glad to have delivered. Our home kit is green in color because that is our primary color. Jacob Odur, Gaddafi Football Club Vice Chairman

Jacob Odur, Gaddafi FC Vice Chairman (Credit: Gaddafi FC Media)

Jersey sales and other merchandise is one means how football clubs world over survive.

This is the same methodology that Gaddafi FC seeks to make ends meet.

Paul Mukembo, the club Chief Executive Officer (CEO) noted that the jersey will cost Shs. 35,000 each at the official agent, Kaye Sports Center, Bugembe or the headquarters along Narambhai road.

Our dear fans can get the Gaddafi Football Club jersey at Shs. 35,000 from our headquarters at Narambhai road or through the official agent Kaye sports center. Paul Mukembo, CEO Gaddafi Football Club

Paul Mukembo, Gaddafi FC Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

CEO Kaye sports center promises to work with other outlets to make sure the jersey is available to all.

I want to thank Gaddafi management for partnering with Kaye sports center to serve our fans. I think we are well positioned to deliver because we have links to other stores for quick and vast distribution CEO, Kaye Sports Center

Gaddafi FC was promoted to the top flight league alongside Arua Hill and Tooro United.

They recently appointed Abu Mubarak Wamboya as head coach to work alongside the returning Frank Ssebaggala (goalkeeping coach), Hassan Zzungo and William Kyeswa.

They will host their home matches at the Gaddafi Arena in Jinja city.