“East or West…Home is the best” asserts the old school adage.

This is a reality for towering midfielder Isaac Mweru Doka.

Doka has returned to Tororo based regional entity Admin Football Club, his home club.

Management of the club announced the arrival of the midfielder who penned a six-month employment contract that will run down in February 2022.

“Admin Football Club has re-signed Doka Isaac Mweru on 6months contract till February 2022. This is one of the important signing as a way of boosting the team as we prepare for the opening of the season.” The club notified in statement.

Isaac Doka Mweru during the times at Express Football Club (Credit: Sanyuka TV)

For starters, Doka first played at Admin Football Club in 2018.

He then played for Lugazi Friends Football Club, Sebei Province in the FUFA Drum tournament (Inter-provinces) before he was signed by Express Football Club in 2019.

The following season, he signed for top tier side Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) and left for greener pastures at Western Stima in the Kenya Premier League.

Isaac Mweru Doka (left) shows off the employment contract with the then MYDA head coach Abdul-Samadu Musafiri

The former Kibuli Secondary School student returns “home” to build from scratch as he re-energizes for the future.

Doka is a hard working midfielder with excellent command of the ball with short crispy passes, diagonal balls as well as dribbling, heading and shooting abilities.

His ball protection expertise also elevates him above many ordinary players.