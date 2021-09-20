Overlooking the newly constructed Arena Mall in Nsambya, Kampala is the “Villa park”, the traditional training home for Uganda’s most successful football entity, Sports Club Villa.

At Villa Park, something special is brewing. It is the known Villa Water brand nor the country’s best trademark beer, Nile Special.

Rather, it is the “special ” Sports Club Villa Project of rebuilding the club’s legacy, re-awakening the firm roots and establishing the right structures to drive the Jogoo forward.

Part of this Villa Project entails re-organizing the administrative, technical, playing and fans’ dockets, starting with the 2021-2022 season.

Petros Koukouras (right) being handed over the traditional SC Villa blue jersey by CEO Shawn Mubiru (Credit: David Isabirye)

The 16 time Uganda Premier League champions officially unveiled Greek national Petros Koukouras as head coach for the next years at their headquarters situated along sixth street in Industrial Area, Kampala on Monday, September 20, 2021.

The UEFA A Diploma holder who also also a member of the FA Licensed coaches’ club, graduated from University of Greenwich with Bachelors in Sports Science and a Masters in strength and conditioning.

Koukouras had arrived in the country at Entebbe International Airport from Thessaloniki, Greece on the morning of Thursday, 16th September 2021 as first reported by Kawowo Sports a day earlier.

Greek coach Petros Koukouras (Credit: David Isabirye)

Shawn Mubiru, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the club retaliated the essence of having such a coach as Koukouras for this very project.

“Sports Club Villa has a very rich history that we ought to build upon. The new technical team led by Petros Koukouras is here to work. They are competent and ready to work to deliver the club to its previous past” Mubiru confessed.

Sports Club Villa CEO, Shawn Mubiru

Koukouras will work alongside Jackson Magera Kaddu (first assistant coach), Richard Amatre (second assistant coach), Phillip Ssozi (youth team coach) and Mubarak Kiberu as goalkeeping coach.

“Sports Club Villa is the most successful club and I could not resist the offer when they approached me. We have a lot of work ahead of us and it is not the right time to do the talking. I am ready to handle the team backed by my assistants and drive the club ahead” Koukouras vowed.

Petros Koukouras is represented by the Sepuya Inc Agency, owned by former SC Villa and Uganda Cranes striker Andrew Eugene Sepuya.

“The target is to finish as high as possible, improve the young players” he added when asked of his immediate target at hand.

First assistant coach Magera expressed gratitude to serve under the Jogoos for the second time.

“This is the second time that I am working at Sports Club Villa. As the technical team, we need the support of all stakeholders and God to push this SC Villa project ahead” Magera, a soft spoken party disclosed.

Jackson Magera, assistant coach one

Second assistant coach Richard Amatre who has been handling Kampala regional side CATIDA was delighted upon return to Uganda’s football after a long while.

“I am ready to work. I have been out of Ugandan football for a while now. I am back to serve the game” Amatre, a former UMEME and Sports Club Villa player stated.

Richard Amatre, second assistant coach

The club CEO confirmed they will be hosting their home games at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru in Buikwe district as they train at the Uganda Martyr’s High School, Lubaga play ground.

The new season is ear-marked to kick off on 15th October 2021 tentatively as the entire world is keen and eager for this “special” Sports Club Villa project.