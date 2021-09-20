Express FC skipper Enock Walusimbi admits the Red Eagles lost concentration in the build up to Al Merrikh’s goal that bundled the team out of the Caf Champions League.

Ahmed Hamid scored the only goal of the game in the 73rd minute to give the hosts advantage after the first leg ended 2-1 at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende.

“We bow out at the first round stage,” Walusimbi told the club website.

“Al Merrikh used their chance because we lost concentration in the closing stages and they scored.”

Nevertheless, the skipper who in his first year has already lifted the league and Cecafa Kagame Cup trophies says lessons have been picked.

“That said, the boys gave their all, we shall learn from this loss and bounce back better”.

The seven time league champions now turn attention to the Stanbic Uganda Cup semi-finals where they face Bul in the semis on Thursday.