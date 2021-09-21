Eastern Uganda’s regional side Admin Football Club has signed three players from Gulu City Council.

The players signed include forward Geofrey Akena, midfielder Sadam Opiyo and winger-cum-forward Erick Ayella.

All the three players come to the Tororo based club as free agents and each signed two-year employment contracts.

The join experienced midfielder Isaac Mweru Doka who returned to the club after spells at Express, MYDA and Kenya Premier League side Western Stima.

Admin had earlier signed the Mbale Garage duo of Abdulrahaman Ajab and Ivan Lubaale, Zanuni Mugoya Zanuni (Bugweri) and goalkeeper Wakasha from Standard High School, Zana.

For starters, Admin Football Club train and host their home matches at the Paya primary play ground in Tororo Municipality.

They are coached by Nasibu Nditta who is assisted Ivan Wani.