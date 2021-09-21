The opening lyrics in the blockbuster song ‘Once a Star’ by artist Sirenia in her album ‘Perils of the Deep Blue’ shout aloud; “Deep inside of me, There’s a river running wild and free like I used to be. As the years went by, I became estranged to myself and my life. A sequel of decay and strife”

This is a very rich message for goalkeeper Emmanuel Derrick Were whose childhood days are decimated between Maroons Football Club and Soltilo Bright Stars Football Club junior team.

Like Sirenia, a river of passion flowing through Were is to be in the goal posts and serve the beautiful game with diligently.

Were had returned to Soltilo Bright Stars, this time in the senior team after a spell at Kyetume Football Club.

The towering goalkeeper signed a two-year deal at Soltilo Bright Stars.

He is the direct replacement for Godwin Kiwanuka Bbule who was released after the expiry of his employment contract.

Were will compete for the first team slot with Simon Tamale.

Meanwhile, Soltilo Bright Stars brought some new players as Japanese midfielder Kazuto Kushida, Uganda U-17 right back Isa Bugembe, goalkeeper Hassan Matovu, defensive midfielder Fiat Cleophas, winger Medi Kyeyune as well as two teenage players goalkeeper Shamuran Kamya and Ivan Irinimbabazi.

The club also let go left back Ronald “Jajja Walu” Nkonge and forward Samuel Kayongo Ssekamatte.

And like Sirenia concludes; “Waning on…I lost my sanity so long ago. I still don’t know how this came to pass. I once was a star. On top of everything I came across. But now, alas! I’m right back at the start”

Were is back at the starting point.