Roving left back Ronald Nkonge has inked a year-long deal with the reigning Zambia Premier League champions Nkana Football Club.

The hardworking diminutive player signed as a free agent after the expiry of his employment contract at Soltilo Bright Stars Football Club.

He had since expressed delight upon realizing the childhood dream of playing professional football beyond the peripheries of Uganda.

I am very excited and humbled having joined Nkana Football Club, one the best clubs on the African continent and arguably the leading in Zambia. I want to be part of the rich history at this club and I will work very hard both in training sessions and matches to attain this feat. I thank the technical team for the trust in signing me, my teammates, fans and media. In a special way, I also salute Soltilo Bright Stars which gave me the platform and opportunity to showcase my skills back home in Uganda. Ronald Nkonge, Nkana Football Club

Ronald Nkonge penned a year-long deal at Nkana Football Club

Nkonge has already started training with the club also christened as Kalampa or Aba Red (The Red Devils).

Football Career:

Nkonge is a proud product of Masaka Secondary School’s rich football programs.

At Masaka SSS, won the 2015 East African Secondary Schools’ champions, the Buganda Cup, and was runners up in the Copa Coca Cola national championship in the same year.

In the same year, he won the Buganda Cup as well as the UMEA (Uganda Muslim Education Association) cup.

Ronald Nkonge in training at Nkana Football Club

Masaka SSS also won the 2014 UMEA football title.

As a player at Buddu Ssaza team, he was champion in 2016 having been the runners up a year before.

The year 2015 was a golden coating for him because he managed to get an invite to the Uganda U-20 team.

Ronald Nkonge (left) in training with teammates at Nkana Football Club

Club Journey:

During the 2018-19 season, he was a winner of the Kampala first division league with Kampala Junior Team (KJT), a feat that was achieved undefeated throughout the season.

In the same season, he played at the record Masaza Cup champions, Gomba.

He left Kampala Junior Team (KJT) for Soltilo Bright Stars in 2019 after agreeing to a three-year deal.

For the three seasons at Soltilo Bright Stars, he featured in 29 games most as a left full back, scored two, recorded as many as 10 assists, and received two cautions with no send off.

Ronald Nkonge going through the paces at Nkana Football Club

Founded in 1935, Nkana Football Club hosts its home games at the Nkana Stadium in Wusakile, Kitwe.

The current chairman Joseph Silwamba and the entire management as the technical docket headed by Kelvin Kaindu has a vision of maintaining the status quo for this giant club that has the most Zambia Premier League trophies, 13.

In fact, Nkana Football Club is ahead of the legendary Mufulira Wanderers who have 9 top flight titles; but have the most trophies overall across all the competitions.

Detailed profile: