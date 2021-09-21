Isthmian League Premier Division (Group A)

Potters Bar Town 2-2 Bognor Regis Town

Ugandan youngster Nathan Odokonyero continued with the impressive performances for Bognor Regis Town in the Isthmian league premier division.

The towering center forward scored and assisted another as Bognor Regis Town came from two goals down to earn a point with Potters Bar Town.

Odokonyero pulled a goal up and assisted Kayne Diedrick-Roberts for the two second half goals to neutralize Joe Boachie’s earlier brace for Potters Bar Town.

Nathan Odokonyero (shirt 14) celebrates [Credit: Bognor Regis Observer]

Flannigan combined with Odokonyero for the first goal past goalkeeper Al Droubi on 58 minutes.

Moments later, Odokonyero cut inside and assisted Diedrick who volleyed home the equalizer on the hour mark.

Referee Jorden Gibson’s final whistle was received by mixed reactions from the two sides; relief from Bognor Regis Town and disappointment by Potters Bar Town who squandered a two goal cushion at some stage.

Nathan Odokonyero takes on the opposition. He had also scored against Haringey Borough (Credit: Bognor Regis Observer)

“Disappointed to not get all 3 points but happy to score and assist. Good character shown from the lads to come back from 2-0 down. Thanks to all the supporters and wish Gavin a speedy recovery.” Odokonyero noted after the game.

It was Bognor’s fourth draw in seven league games and leaves them seventh ahead of next Saturday’s home tussle with Wingate and Finchley.

Nathan Odokonyero dribbles the ball against Potters Bar Town (Credit: Bognor Regis Observer)

Odokonyero had also earlier scored against Haringey Borough during their 2-1 home slip.

For starters, Bognor Regis Town Football Club is an English football club based in Bognor Regis, West Sussex.

They are nicknamed ‘The Rocks’, an FA Chartered Standard Community club affiliated to the Sussex County Football Association.

The club has several partners and sponsors as Reynolds, Kelvin Welling, Vita Risk Solutions, Mitchells Travel, Concise Surfacing Limited (CSL), Mixlr, A and A travel, easy fundraising, Apuldram centre, Covers (Timber and Builder Merchants and Bognor Regis Observer as well as several affiliations.

Action between Potters Bar Town and Bognor Regis Town (Credit: Bognor Regis Observer)

Team Line Ups:

Potters Bar Town XI: Hafed Al Droubi (G.K), Luke Tingey, Jaden Sharman, Kieron Cathline, James Budden (Captain), Nathan Livings, Ryan Young, Devonte Aransibia, Ben Ward Cochrane, Samson Esan, Joe Boachie

Subs: Max Delyfer, Sydney Ibie, Corey Parchment, Dwight Pascal, Amine Sassi

Bognor Regis Town XI: Amadou Tangara (G.K), Calvin Davies (Joe Dandy ‘58), James Crane (Captain), Ethan Robb, Joe Cook, Craig Dobson, Nathan Odokonyero, Charlie Bell, Gavin McCallum (Kayne Diedrick-Roberts ‘6), Jake Flannigan, Ashton Leigh (Harvey Whyte ‘58)

Subs not used: Jordy Mongoy, Jack Wyatt

Match officials:

Referee: Jorden Gibson

Jorden Gibson Assistant 1: Dean Carney

Dean Carney Assistant 2: Mark Bright