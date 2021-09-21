Stanbic Uganda Cup 2021

Semi-final 1: Tuesday 21 st September: Police vs Vipers (3:30 PM)

Tuesday 21 September: Police vs Vipers (3:30 PM) Semi-final 2: Thursday 23 rd September: BUL vs Express (3:30 PM)

Thursday 23 September: BUL vs Express (3:30 PM) Final: Sunday, 26th September: Winner Semi-final 1 Vs Winner Semi-final 2 (3:30 PM)

*At FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru – Buikwe District

Local football is back after the second nation-wide lockdown when Police face Vipers in the first semi-final clash of the 2021 Stanbic Uganda Cup at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

Before the lockdown, all had progressed well and the tournament which has been played since 1971 had reached the semi-final phase.

Bar the rustiness of the teams because of the prolonged inactivity, the two teams are ready for the face-off owing to the pre-match press conference held on Monday, 20th September 2021 at the FUFA House in Mengo.

Police was represented by the head coach Abdallah Mubiru and Vipers had their assistant coach Marcelo Cardoso in attendance.

Police head coach Abdallah Mubiru (left) with the Vipers’ assistant coach Marcelo Cardoso after the press conference in Mengo on Monday (Credit: FUFA Media)

To make it this far, Police eliminated Wakiso Giants as Vipers dumped out UPDF over the two legs during the quarter finals.

The second semi-final between the reigning league champions Express and BUL will be played on Thursday, 23rd September at the same venue.

Kick off for the two matches is at 3:30 PM with the national broadcaster, UBC TV showing the games live ahead of Sunday’s finale.

It will be a battle of tactics between the two respective technical teams. A real litmus test for Brazilian tactician Roberto Oliviera in his very first competitive game for the Venoms and Police’s Abdallah Mubiru, a known fanatic of free-passing football.

Goalie Tom Ikara will be a key pillar for Police Credit: John Batanudde

Key players:

Police will look towards goalkeeper Tom Ikara, Ruben Kimera, Frank Tumwesigye, Johnson Odongo, Tonny Mawejje, Muwadda Mawejje, Yusuf Ssozi, George Kiryowa and many others.

They miss forward Derrick Kakooza (traveled to Lativia), defender Henry Katongole (mutual termination), goalkeeper Derrick Ochan (transferred to KCCA), among others.

Ibrahim Orit, Yunus Sentamu and Paul Mucureezi celebrate a goal. They are all available against Police (Credit: John Batanudde)

Team Vipers has many of their players from last season as Burundian goalkeeper Fabian Mutombora, Abdul-Azizi Kayondo, David Bagoole, Paul Mucureezi, Ibrahim Orit, Milton Karisa, Yunus Sentamu, Paul Willa, Dan Sserunkuma, Bashir Asiku, Livingstone Mulondo, Congolese forward Ceaser Lobi Manzoki and others.

Team captain Halid Lwaliwa is out with a troublesome knee and so is Lawrence Tezikya.

For starters, unlike the previous editions, a single legged semifinal for the two matches will determine the two finalists.

The first semi-final will be handled by Rajab Bakasambe. The Okello entity of Dick and Lee will officiate as the first and second assistants respectively.

Mashood Ssali is the fourth official whilst Kalifani Kanakulya is the referee assessor.

Rajab Bakasambe

Quotes:

I am happy to be part of the project. We wish to bring our contribution to the improvement of Ugandan football. After three weeks of work, we are happy and set for the encounter against Police FC. Players are working very hard and there is improvement thus everything is going according to our plans. Police is a traditional club with high expectations thus we expect a good show. We are far from 100% fitness levels but with the players’ dedication in training, there is a big improvement for the time we have been with them and we believe we are ready to play our opponents Police FC Marcelo Cardoso, Assistant Coach Vipers Sports Club

Marcelo Cardodo, Vipers assistant coach (Credit: FUFA Media)

Abdallah Mubiru, Police head coach (Credit: FUFA Media)

It is a good moment for everyone involved in the game. Playing at the semi-finals motivates everyone at the club especially the players. At the start of every season, it’s everyone’s dream to win something at the end and this would be a cover-up for missing the league title. We are ready and set to give a good show against Vipers though we respect them we don’t fear them. They are not a special team. We have not got enough preparations due to COVID-19 but we will not give it as an excuse. We are ready and set for the game against Vipers thus looking forward to progress to the final. Abdallah Mubiru, Police Head coach

In case of a stalemate after normal time, the winner will be determined by kicks from the penalty mark.