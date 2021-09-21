Stanbic Uganda Cup 2021:

1st Semi-final: Vipers 2-0 Police

2nd Semi-final: Express Vs BUL (Thursday, 23rd September) – FUFA Technical Center, Njeru

Congolese forward Ceaser Lobi Manzoki scored a brace as Vipers brushed aside a rusty Police in the first semi-final of the Stanbic Uganda Cup at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Tuesday, 21st September 2021.

Each of Manzoki’s goals was scored in each half, executed in varying fashion and style.

The first of his goal was a sublime finish past a limping goalkeeper Tom Ikara in the 20th minute.

After dispossessing defender Hassan Muhamood, Manzoki approached the goal area before he slotted the ball past the advancing goalkeeper.

Ikara had before conceding thwarted three one against one incidents from Manzoki (twice) and Milton Karisa.

The former Busoga United, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and Mbarara City got injured inside the opening two minutes after a head-on-collision with Manzoki during a close contest.

Police captain Tonny Mawejje (middle) in action against Siraje Sentamu and Livingstone Mulondo Credit: John Batanudde

Former Vipers’ winger Duncan Sseninde takes on defender Bashir Asiku during the first semi-final at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru Credit: John Batanudde

In the second half, Manzoki finished firmly at the near post after collecting a great squared ball from midfielder Bobosi Byaruhanga in the 52nd minute.

Police’s veteran midfielder Tonny Mawejje who had a great display and battle with Siraje Sentamu in the middle of the pack nearly pulled back a goal but his shot razed off the cross bar in the 65th minute.

Second half substitute Dan Sserunkuma also had a shot kiss the cross bar as Vipers targeted to kill off the game.

Vipers’ head coach Roberto Oliveira. kicked started his Vipers’ journey with a victory Credit: John Batanudde

There was only one caution by referee Rajab Bakasambe to Vipers’ defender Livingstone Mulondo.

Vipers advances to the final and will await the result from Thursday’s second semi-final between Express and BUL at the same venue.

The final will be played on Sunday, 26th September 2021.

Police XI Vs Vipers Credit: John Batanudde

Warm up for Police Football Club players Credit: John Batanudde