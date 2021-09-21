Moses Aliro has joined Wakiso Giants after his time at KCCA was ended a couple of weeks by mutual consent.

The midfielder who can also play as a right back becomes the Purple Sharks’ third signing in the transfer window that closes on Tuesday night.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of Moses Aliro Okabo from KCCA FC,” Wakiso Giants stated.

The player was excited about the move and wants to win with his new club.

Deadline Day Capture! Moses Aliro Okabo is now a Purple Shark!



Welcome Aliro#PrideOfWakiso#WeArePurpleSharks pic.twitter.com/yX6ifnKHXi — Wakiso Giants FC (@WakisoGiantsFC) September 21, 2021

“It’s a new chapter in my career and I want to help the club win. It’s a new challenge but I hope my little experience from playing at KCCA will be key,” he told the club website.

Douglas Bamweyana stated that Aliro brings experience and energy to the side.

“Aliro brings energy and some experience to an already well-oiled position. We can help get him better to serve the purpose.”

Besides Aliro, the club has so far added Frank Ssenyondo from Express FC and striker Shariph Kimbowa from Busoga United to their squad ahead of the 2021/22 season.