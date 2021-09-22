A total of 6 players have been released from the Crested Cranes provisional squad currently undergoing preparations at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

The coaching staff headed by George Lutalo decided to release 6 players from camp on Wednesday morning in a bid to intensify preparations.

The six players include; goalkeeper Elsie Najjemba who has been ruled out after picking up a knee injury.

This therefore, means the Goalkeeping department now has Ruth Aturo, Daisy Nakaziro and Gloria Namakula who are all likely to make the final 20-man squad.

Maroons trio of Joan Naggayi, Kauthara Naluyima and Justin Kizza Najjuko have also been released from camp.

Olila High School captain Marion Amangat and Amuria High School forward Grace Nassongo complete the list.

24 players are now in camp at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru with Yudaya Nakayenze and Shiraz Natasha expected to join the team in South Africa.

Uganda will for the second time feature at COSAFA Women’s Championship with the maiden appearance coming in 2018.

alongside Zambia, Eswatini and Namibia.

Players currently in camp

Goalkeepers

Ruth Aturo (UCU Lady Cardinals FC), Daisy Nakaziro (Lady Doves FC), Gloria Namakula (Tooro Queens FC)

Defenders

Viola Namuddu (Makerere University WFC), Shadia Nankya (UCU Lady Cardinals FC), Eunice Ariokot (Olila High School WFC), Bridget Nabisaalu (She Corporate FC), Phoebe Banura (UCU Lady Cardinals FC), Asia Nakibuuka (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC)

Midfielders

Joan Nabirye(Vihiga Queens FC), Rhoda Nanziri (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Reticia Nabbosa (Lady Doves FC), Sheebah Zalwango (Asubo Gafford Ladies FC), Phiona Nabbumba (She Corporate FC), Spencer Nakacwa (Lady Doves FC), Norah Alupo (Lady Doves FC), Amina Nababi (Makerere University WFC), Resty Kobusobozi (Tooro Queens FC), Anita Namata (Uganda Martyrs High School FC)

Forwards

Hasifa Nassuna (UCU Lady Cardinals FC), Sharon Naddunga (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Resty Nanziri (Kampala Queens FC), Sandra Nabweteme (Fimleikafélag Hafnarfjarðar, Iceland), Laki Otandeka (New Jersey Copa FC, USA)

Yet to join

Yudayah Nakayenze (Lindey Wilson College, USA)

Shiraz Natasha (Maccabi Kishronot Hadera FC, Israel)