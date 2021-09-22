Striker Boris Kwezi agreed a year-long contract with management of Blacks Power Football Club.

Kwezi comes forth with the worthy experience needed of him at a time that club embarks on a mission possible to get promoted to the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

Boris Kwezi in action while still at Nzoia Sugar Football Club

He has previously played at Kisugu, Water, Soana (now Tooro United), all in Uganda before he ventured in the murky semi-professional waters in Kenya at Chemili Sugar and lately Nzoia Sugar.

He officially parted ways on mutual contract termination basis after defaulted payment of salary and other wages.

The Bukedea based entity that will be coached by Vialli Bianomugisha for the next season has also signed towering midfielder Sharif Muhammed Ochaya.