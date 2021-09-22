Management of Busoga United Football confirmed the full technical team in preparation for the kick off of the 2021-2022 season.

Head coach Abbey “Capello” Bogere Kikomeko maintains his slot.

Jimmy Jalendo is the first assistant, elevating from the trainer’s job.

Former Uganda Cranes and KCCA goalkeeper Bright Dhaira as the goalkeeping coach.

The fitness coach is Afani Ikoba, formerly at Eastern region entity, Bugiri Da School.

Afan Ikoba

Ikoba resigned his role at Bugiri Da School before he made the decision to cross over to Busoga United.

There are two team doctors in Ivan Kulika and Uthiman Nayenga as the physiotherapist is Aloysius Kyeyune.

According to the club president Hassan Takoowa Mugerwa, this is the trusted team of technical staff that will steer the club in the upcoming season.

“We are rebuilding the team and remain confident that we shall compete ahead of the upcoming season. The technical team is well set and determined to mint positive results” Takoowa disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

Hassan Takoowa Mugerwa, president of Busoga United Football Club during the 8th FUFA Super League Limited AGM in Seeta (Credit: David Isabirye)

The club has signed a couple of players to beef up the team at a time they lost several players.

Former BUL players as Elvis Kibaale, Douglas Bithum and Peter Onzima are all now at Busoga United.

Others are; Fredrick Ngalo, Derrick Basoga (formerly MYDA) and Anwar Sadat.

Busoga United is also on a mission possible to lobby for as many sponsors as possible to ensure sustainability and natural growth of the club.

The new season is ear-marked to kick off by 15th October 2021.

Busoga United Technical Staff (2021-2022):