Juma Balinya back at Police FC

Former league golden boot winner Juma Balinya is back at Police FC.

The attacking midfielder rejoins the club after two seasons since he left for a stint at Young Africans in Tanzania.

In the previous two campaigns, he has also featured for Gor Mahia in Kenya and most recently at KCCA where he played last season until he left on mutual consent.

Juma Balinya was UPL top scorer with 19 goals in 2018/19 season

Details of his deal at the Kibuli based side remain scanty but the attacking midfielder who scored 19 goals for the Cops in 2018/19 campaign has already started training with the club.

He re-unites with his coach Abdallah Mubiru who he describes as a father figure in his career.

Although the 2005 league champions are yet to reveal their new additions, its reported the club signed right back Eddy Kapampa from Maroons as well as promising attacking midfielder Arafat Kakonge from UPDF.