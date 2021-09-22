Uganda’s Junior Gazelles finished fifth at the 2019 FIBA U16 Women’s African Championship played at Amahoro in Kigali, Rwanda.

Maria Najjuma was the standout player on Junior Gazelles making the tournament Allstar 5 but behind her were guards Mary Aminayo and Esther Namiiro.

Namiiro who has been turning out for Watoto Ladies in the Women’s Division I League earned an opportunity to grow her basketball career and further her education in the United States.

The 18-year-old is expected to have trials with Danville Christian Academy, a private school in Kentucky.

If successful, she joins the likes Sharon Karungi, Claire Lamunu, and more recently Jamilah Nansikombi and Jane Asinde who have left the country and had successful student-athlete careers in the US.