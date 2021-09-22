Mbarara City Football Club management has extended the stay of South Sudan’s international Makueth Wol Akeen by another year.

The towering center forward has been serving at the Western Uganda based entity since 2015 when the club was still in the FUFA Big League, second division.

Bashir Asiku battles Makueth Wol during Uganda U-20 match against their counterparts from South Sudan

Virtually, Makueth has grown with the club from scratch, through every leap and bound.

The former Citizen High School striker is another an international player with the South Sudan National team, hitherto tagged as “Bright Stars”.

Makueth Wol Akeen in action for South Sudan away to Cameroon during an international build up game

Makueth Wol shields the ball from Dissan Galiwango during an AFCON 2021 qualifier at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi

Makueth is graduate from the South Sudan’s U-20 national team where he scored six goals; two coming in the AFCON U-20 qualifiers and the four in the 2019 CECAFA U-20 tournament hosted by Uganda in Gulu (Pece War Memorial Stadium) and FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.

He has so far played six international matches for Bright Stars (426 minutes) and he is yet to find the back of the net.

He is among the center forwards at Ankole Lions alongside Henry Kitegenyi.

Among the new players at Mbarara City include Thomas Kakaire, a former Uganda U-17 national team player.

Makueth Wol Akeen scores against KCCA at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo (Credit:

Detailed Profile:

Full Names: Makueth Wol Akeen

Date of Birth: 10th December 2000

Height: 6ft 2in

Weight: 72kgs

Playing position: Striker

Education: Citizen High School (O & A Level)

Career: Mbarara City Football Club (2017-2021) – 15 Goals

National Teams:

South Sudan’s U-20: 6 Goals, 10 Matches

South Sudan senior national team: 4 Matches

See Makueth Wol Akeen Transfer Market