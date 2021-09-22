Members of Parliament (MP’s) sitting on the sports and education committee paid a courtesy visit to the National Council of Sports (NCS) on Tuesday, 21st September 2021 at Lugogo in Kampala city.

The members, 16 in number led by the committee deputy chairperson Hon. Eng. Abigaba G. Mirembe then made a familiarization tour around all the NCS facilities with in the area.

Dr. Bernard Patrick Ogwel, the general secretary of the National Council of Sports led the guided tour intended to give the parliamentarians a feel of the sports facilities at Lugogo, arguably the country’s best home of most sports disciplines.

Dr Bernard Patrick Ogwel ((third from right) explains to the MP’s at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo – Kampala [Credit: David Isabirye]

Among the amenities visited included the MTN Sports Arena – Lugogo and offices, Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) headquarters, the Lugogo hostel, volleyball court, Gym, Hockey ground, Cricket ground and the tennis courts.

Then, the delegation held a closed door meeting with the management of the National Council of Sports (NCS) at Copper Chimney Restaurant, still in Lugogo.

Members of Parliament inside the Sports Arena in Lugogo (Credit: David Isabirye)

Dr. Patrick Bernard Ogwel (far left) with some of the Members of Parliament on the sports and education committee (Credit: David Isabirye)

Kawowo Sports established that some of the pertinent issues raised and deliberated upon during the meeting included the urgent need to amend the outdated 1964 Sports Act that still takes sports and games as merely leisure, increased funding for the National Council of Sports, improvement of sports facilities at Lugogo and in the country-side among others.

Bukomansibi Member of Parliament, Hon. Geofrey Kayemba Ssolo, also the shadow minister of sports in the opposition government, termed the familiarization tour and meeting as the start of the long journey to cleaning the sports sub sector.

MP’s Geofrey Kayemba (left) and Michael Kakembo during the tour of sports facilities at Lugogo (Credit: David Isabirye)

Members of Parliament on the sports and education committee have toured the sports facilities around Lugogo and we found them in a very sorry state. There is need to amend the existing sports law, lobby for increase in funds to sports as well as improve the sports facilities where the games are found. Hon. Geofrey Kayemba Ssolo, Bukomansibi Member of Parliament and shadow minister of sports in the opposition government

MP Geofrey Kayemba Ssolo addressing the media at Copper Chimney Hotel in Lugogo (Credit: David Isabirye)

Hon. Michael Kakembo Mbwatekamwa, the Entebbe Municipality MP, another member of the sports and education committee also retaliated the urgent need to amend the 1964 Sports Law, increase of funding to sports as well as consideration for all games in equality.

In Uganda, we should not prioritize the funds allocated to certain games. All the games are equal. We do not have small or big games. Whether it is football, boxing, hockey, rugby, squash, table tennis, lawn tennis, volleyball or netball, all the games should be considered for equal funding. Also, there is need to increase on the amount of funding per sport as well as improving upon the existing sports law. From this tour, we realized that the sports facilities and offices of associations are in a very sorry state. Something urgent needs to be addressed. Hon. Michael Kakembo Mbwatekamwa, the Entebbe Municipality MP

Hon. Michael Kakembo (MP Entebbe Municipality) decried the appalling state of sports facilities in the country (Credit: David Isabirye)

There is more to be done with more strategic meetings, brainstorming symposiums and general lobbying to improve the sports sub sector.

This will definitely call for collective effort of all stakeholders at play.

MPs enter the Lugogo Cricket Oval during the inspection tour (Credit: David Isabirye)

MP’s at the Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) head offices in Lugogo [Credit: David Isabirye]

The Lugogo Hostel is in dire state at the moment (Credit: David Isabirye)

Some of the officials from National Council of Sports and the MP’s in a group photo after the meeting (Credit: David Isabirye)

Membership of the Education and Sports Committee (2021-2022):

Chairperson : Hon. John Twesigye Ntamubira (Bunyaruguru County)

: Hon. John Twesigye Ntamubira (Bunyaruguru County) Deputy Chairperson: Hon. Abigaba Cuthbert Mirembe (Kibale County)

Members:

Hon. Agnes Acibu (Padyere County), Hon. Molly Asiimwe Musiime (Rwampara County), Hon. Dorothy Nyakato (Kitagwenda), Hon. Phiona Nyamutoro (Youth National), Hon. Jane Awich (Kaberamaido), Hon. Josyline Kamateneti (Ntungamo), Hon. James Kubeketerya (Bunya County East), Hon.Philiphs Lokwang (Illukol Napore West County), Hon. Abdul Mutumba (Kiboga West County), Hon. Isaac Etuka (Upper Madi), Hon. Taban Sharifah Aate (Koboko), Hon. Lilian Paparu Obiale (Arua), Hon. Annet Katusiime Mugisha (Bushenyi), Hon. Tibasiimwa Joram (Western), Hon. Henry Aggrey Bagiire (Bunya West), Hon. Beatrice Akello (Agago), Hon. Emmanuel Ongiertho (Jonam County), Hon. Lee Denis Oguzu (Maracha County), Hon. Brendah Nabukenya (Luwero), Hon. Joseph Ssewungu (Kalungu West), Hon. Patrick Nsamba Oshabe (Kassanda North), Hon. Micheal Kakembo (Entebbe Municipality), Hon. Rev. Fr. Charles Onen (Gulu East), Hon. Geofrey Macho (Busia Municipality), Hon. Silas Aogon (Kumi Municipality), Hon. Ronald Aled Akugizibwe (Buruli County), Hon. Jonathan Ebwalu (Soroti West Division)

MPs in a closed door meeting with the officials from the National Council of Sports (Credit: David Isabirye)

The Hockey playground at Lugogo (Credit: David Isabirye)