Fast paced winger Vincent Kasoki has signed a year-long employment contract at Kyetume Football Club.

He was one of the players cleared in the Transfer Matching System (TMS) before the 11:59 pm deadline on Tuesday, 21st September 2021.

Kasoki last season featured at Hoima based Kitara Football Club, an entity that was relegated to the FUFA Big League.

He has been part of the team that still elevated Kitara from the second division to the StarTimes Uganda Premier League, via the promotional play-offs.

Vincent Kasoki shows the pilsner man of the match placard whilst at Kitara Football Club

He openly expressed his excitement upon signing for Kyetume Football Club in what he dubbed as a new challenge ahead.

“I am happy to be a player at Kyetume Football Club. I want to work so hard to help the club get promoted to the super division. Leaving Hoima for Mukono is a new challenge ahead that I will work hard to fulfil” Kasoki stated.

Kasoki is blessed with blistering pace, strength, a decent first touch, dribbling abilities and excellent cross execution.

He has been previously employed at Bumate (Bundibugyo), VCC (Masindi), Community Development through Sports (Kasese), Sun City (Kasese) and Volcano (Fort Portal).

Kyetume also has a couple of new signings as Robert Nyanzi (right back from Kyadondo Eagles), left back Dan Birikwalira returned to the parent club from Arua Hill and several other new players on board.

Kick-off date for the FUFA Big League remains undisclosed at large.