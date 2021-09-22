Management of Kyadondo Eagles Football Club has agreed with Kyetume FC for the transfer of right back Robert Nyanzi.

Nyanzi was spotted during the friendly game between the two clubs at Gayaza Lufula playground.

Robert Nyanzi

Kyetume Football Club accorded the player with a two year employment contract ahead of the upcoming 2021-2022 season where they will be playing in the StarTimes FUFA Big League.

Meanwhile, Kyetume also signed former Kitara FC pacy winger Vincent Kasoki for one year.

The “Slaughters” also brought on board Emmanuel Kalyowa (formerly at Sports Club Villa), former Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) goalkeeper Jamil Malyamungu, Dan Birikwalira (Arua Hill) and Abdallah Nyanzi.

Head coach David Katono Mutono will work with Hamid Kibirango as the first assistant and John Billy Lukoda as goalkeeping coach.