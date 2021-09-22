Stylish midfielder Thomas Kakaire has signed a three-year employment contract at Uganda Premier League entity Mbarara City Football Club.

The Western Uganda based side agreed the terms with the management of the player, arguably among the best passers and dribblers of the ball in the country.

Kakaire, 18, is a former Uganda U-17 player who is still still in the set up for the national U-20 team (The Hippos).

A resident of Kawuku off the Kampala – Entebbe Highway, Kakaire has also played at Royal Giants and St Mary’s Boarding Secondary School – Kitende in the Copa Coca Cola national schools championships.

Thomas Kakaire

Uganda’s Thomas Kakaire in action against Somali during the 2017 CECAFA U-17 championship in Burundi Credit: FUFA Media

Kakaire featured for Vipers Junior Team as well as Bright Stars Junior Team in the FUFA Junior League and lately Aidenal Futsal team in the Futsal Association Uganda national league.

He joins other new signings at the club as Aaron Okoth (former Admin midfielder).

Meanwhile, the club extended the employment contracts of towering South Sudan’s international Makueth Wol Akeen, midfielder Solomon Okwalinga and goalkeeper Martin Elungat.

L-R: Ivan “Di-Maria” Asaba, Thomas Kakaire, captain Gavin Kizito Mugweri and Rogers Mugisha during the U-17 training camp in Turkey (PHOTO: FUFA Media)

A couple of players as John Adriko, Bashir Mutanda, Salim Huud, goalkeeper Jackson Opio and Chato Bamba Siaka were released.

Ivan Eyam had his contract run out and he transferred to Arua Hill Sports Club, just like the club’s former head coach Charles Livingstone Mbabazi alongside his backroom staff Sadick Sempigi and Yusuf Ssenyonjo (goalkeeping coach).