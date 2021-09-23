Attacking midfielder Ibrahim Kazindula followed head coach Alex Isabirye at BUL Football Club.

After the two parties enjoyed a brief spell at Kyetume and Somalian side Heegan, they are again together at BUL, a top tier club based in Eastern Uganda, Jinja city.

The former Jinja Secondary School student who also featured at Busoga United and Kyetume was one of the last players to be announced by BUL.

Kazindula joined the “Eastern Giants” on a two year deal as the the BIDCO sponsored club completed their signings of the season.

Ibrahim Kazindula at Kyetume Football Club

Midfielder Saddam Juma (15) tackles Ibrahim Kazindula during a Uganda Cranes regional tour match at the Kamuli Municipal Stadium Credit: Airtel Football

Kazindula was born and bred in Kamuli District, and hails from a typical footballing family as his young brother Sadam Kazindula was also a darling to watch before a nagging knee injury cut short his dreams.

Blessed with blistering pace and ball intelligence, Kazindula is an important signing to the BUL family.

In fact, the technical team will use his expertise of the ball, directness and speed to break down the opposition at all times.

The competitive nature that football offers will also push the players in that department to the wall to deliver the goods home.

Umar Mukobe (Credit: BUL FC Media)

Other signings:

BUL has also signed right back Umar Mukobe, defender Pascal Ngobi (former Gaddafi captain) for two years apiece.

Other new players are; Ivan Wani, Ibrahim Nsiimbe, Faizo Gwaido, George Kasonko, Douglas Muganga, Dickson Niwamanya, Najib Tusaba, Abaliwano, Jeromy Kirya as well as goalkeepers Emmanuel Kalyowa and Saidi Keni.

Najib Tusaba Credit: BUL FC Media

Unfortunately, all those new signings are ineligible to play in the second semi-final of the Stanbic Uganda Cup against Express at Njeru on Thursday.

The new season kicks off on 15th October 2021, tentatively.