BUL Football Club goalkeeper Sanon Mulabi is excited having guided the side to the final of the 2021 Stanbic Uganda Cup, against Vipers this Sunday at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Mulabi was in goal as a depleted BUL shocked Express 1-0 in the semi-final clash on Thursday, 23rd September 2021.

BUL played with only 12 players; many of whom in make-shift positions,

With great command, pin-point saves and aerial prowess throughout the game, BUL was assured of steady coverage at the back.

He has since lauded the effort of the entire team from management, technical, fellow players, support staff and the fans for the collective effort of witnessing the club make the first ever final appearance in this knock out cup.

“I am very excited that we worked as a team. It was not only me playing but everyone from management, coaches, teammates, support staff and the fans. We worked as a unit” Mulabi, a former player at Agape disclosed.

BUL players celebrates moments after the final whistle in the aftermath of their 1-0 win over Express at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

Belief:

Specifically, he attributes the great performance to the right character and belief throughout.

“I l feel so happy for the achievement. No one could believe in us beating Express but we believed in ourselves. We had the right mentality, work ethic and character. Personally, I look forward working hard to display a solid performance” Mulabi added.

Mulabi has handled most of the BUL football club matches since the round of 32 stage.

Express XI Vs BUL

BUL XI Vs Express: Sanon Mulabi (G.K), Allan Kigundu, Fredson Gwoto, Godfry Akol, Aggrey Madoi, Ibrahim Mugulusi, Owen Mukisa, Thomas Kabaale, Martin Aprem, Musa Esenu, Joseph Ssemujju

Subs: John Okurutu, Ambrose Kirya

Head coach: Alex Isabirye

BUL FC Journey in 2021 Stanbic Uganda Cup:

First Leg Round of 32 | April 5

FT: Blacks Power FC 0-2 BUL FC | Simon Peter Oketch and Deogracious Ojok

Second leg

FT: BUL FC 3-1 Blacks Power (Agg: 5-1) | Semujju, Simon Peter Oketch and Robert Mukongotya | Siwu

Round of 16 – first leg | May 5

BUL FC 2-1 Kigezi Home Boys | Richard Wandyaka and Musa Esenu | Denis Lubowa

Round of 16, second leg | May 25

Kigezi Home Boys 1-2 BUL FC | Musa Esenu and Mukisa Owen

Quarter finals | First Leg | May 30

Proline 0-2 BUL FC | Vitalis Tabu and Joseph Semujju

Quarter finals – second leg | June 1,

FT: BUL FC 0-1 Proline | Ivan Ocholit

Semi finals – KO – Sept 23

FT: BUL FC 1-0 Express | Mukisa Owen 26

Finals: Vipers Vs BUL – Sunday, 26th September 2021