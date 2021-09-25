FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers 2022

First Round, First Leg

Kenya vs Uganda

Nyayo National Stadium

Kickoff: 3PM (EAT)

Uganda U20 Women’s National Team head coach Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi has named the team that start against Kenya this evening at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

The team is largely a composition of the crop that played in the U17 two years ago with only Stella Musubika missing due to injury.

In her absence, her teammate at Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC will start at the heart of defence alongside Bira Nadunga.

Daphine Nyayenga maintains her slot in goal while Samalie Nakacwa and Sumaya Komuntale complete the backline playing as right back and left back respectively.

The midfield trio of Shakira Nyinagahirwa, Shamirah Nalugya and Hadijah Nandago is maintained with the latter two playing in advance roles.

Juliet Nalukenge who plies her trade at Apollon Ladies FC leads the forward line alongside skipper Fauzia Najjemba and Margret Kunihira.

The return leg in Kampala will be played on 8th October with the winner on aggregate facing either South Africa or Mozambique in the second round.

Uganda U20 WNT Starting XI

Daphine Nyayenga(GK), Samalie Nakacwa, Sumaya Komuntale, Bira Nadunga, Aisha Nantongo, Shakira Nyinagahirwa, Shamira Nalugya, Hadijah Nandago, Juliet Nalukenge, Fauzia Najjemba, Margret Kunihira

Substitutes

Joan Namusisi (GK), Grace Aluka, Harima Kanyago, Kevin Nakacwa, Eva Nagayi, Catherine Nagadya, Zaitun Namaganda, Zainah Nandede, Jowelia Nagadya,