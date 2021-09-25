The Uganda U20 Women’s National Team will be targeting a good start in the quest to qualify for the 2022 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup due next year in Costa Rica.

The first hurdle is against neighbours Kenya at the first round and the two sides face off on Saturday at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi for the first leg.

Uganda U20 head coach Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi knows how much getting a good result on the road means and believes his charges are in the perfect shape to do.

“I believe we have had the best of preparations since we entered camp. The players are in the perfect shape and ready for the task ahead of them,” he said after the last training at Nyayo National Stadium on Friday.

“Our target is to secure the best result here and go back to Kampala with a positive result. I know we have the ability to do so,” Kiyingi added.

Team captain Fauzia Najjemba also says they are in perfect conditions to execute what the coaches have taught them in the last two weeks.

“As players, we are prepared and ready to face Kenya. Our target is to earn victory here and go back home with a win.”

The return leg in Kampala is slated for 8th October and the winner on aggregate will advance to the next round.

At the next stage, Kenya or Uganda will face either South Africa or Mozambique.