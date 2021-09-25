Uganda Cranes Regional Tours 2021

Eastern Region Select Vs Uganda Cranes – Mbale Municipal Stadium

Saturday, 25th September (4 PM) – No fans allowed

Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic has named the starting line-up against Eastern region select at the Mbale Municipal Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Alionzi Nafian starts in the goal posts ahead of Simon Tamale and Jack Komakech.

Innocent Wafula and Herbert Achai are at right and left full back roles respectively.

URA’s Najib Fesali and experienced KCCA defender Denis Iguma are the two central defenders.

It is a crowded midfield that has Patrick Paul Mbowa, Shafik Kagimu and Rogers Mato.

Happy Sadat Anaku celebrates a goal at KCCA Credit: John Batanudde

KCCA’s duo of left footed forward Sadat Happy Anaku and winger Julius Poloto as well as Mbarara City’s Jude Semugabi provide the offensive options.

The substitutes’ bench has two goalkeepers Simon Tamale and Jack Komakech.

Others are; Geofrey Wasswa, Musa Ramadhan, Mandela Ashraf, Ibrahim Wamana, Ashraf Mugume, Joackim Ojera, George Kaddu, Mubarak Nsubuga, Brian Aheebwa and Davis Kasirye.

The regional tours are jointly funded by Nile Special and Airtel Uganda.

Goalkeeper Legasson Alionzi Nafian Credit: John Batanudde

Uganda Cranes XI Vs Eastern Region Select:

Alionzi Nafian (G.K), Innocent Wafula, Herbert Achai, Najib Fesali, Denis Iguma (Captain), Patrick Mbowa, Shafik Kagimu, Rogers Mato, Sadat Anaku, Jude Semugabi, Julius Poloto

Substitutes:

Simon Tamale (G.K), Jack Komakech (G.K), Geofrey Wasswa, Musa Ramadhan, Mandela Ashraf, Ibrahim Wamana, Ashraf Mugume, Joackim Ojera, George Kaddu, Mubarak Nsubuga, Brian Aheebwa, Davis Kasirye