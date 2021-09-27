UPL All Star Game 2021:

Team Kirunda 0-2 Team Hasule

The MTN Omondi Stadium in Lugogo in the heart of the Ugandan capital city, Kampala is a momentous sports facility.

It is a recreational theatre where football stars are born and big dreams are realized time immemorial.

Befittingly, this home of 13 time Uganda Premier League champions Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) was deservedly picked to host the inaugural UPL All Star duel where fallen football legends, both former Uganda Cranes legends Paul Edwin Hasule and Jimmy Kirunda were honored.

Ibrahim Orit (Team Kirunda) shields the ball away from Team Hasule’s Martin Kizza (Credit: David Isabirye)

The All Star teams were therefore named before Hasule and Kirunda, and coached by former Uganda Cranes great players Sam Ssimbwa and Mike Mutebi respectively.

Team Hasule emerged winners with a 2-0 victory courtesy of a goal in either half from an own goal by forward Samuel Ssekamatte Kayongo and second half super subistute Joseph Ssemujju.

Ssekamatte was unfortunate to brush into his own net past goalkeeper Ali Mwerusi off a teasing corner kick delivery from Team Hasule captain Saidi Kyeyune in the 39th minute.

Ssemujju who replaced a causal Yunus Sentamu struck with a low drive to galvanize the score with seven minutes to play on the clock.

Joseph Ssemujju jumps high to celebrate the second goal (Credit: David Isabirye)

Prizes and other rewards:

Each member on team Kirunda was rewarded with a cash prize of Shs 500,000 with the head coach taking home Shs. 3,000,000.

Team Hasule players each got Shs. 1,000,000 with the head coach Sam Ssimbwa taking Shs 5,000,000 and a Flat TV screen.

The day’s most valuable player (MVP) was Team Kirunda’s captain Bobosi Byaruhanga.

The most voted player (online) of the season was Tooro United talisman Marvin Oshaba.

Oshaba was rewarded with a Flat Television screen (32 inch size).

Team Kirunda: L-R Standing – Ali Mwirusi (G.K), Samuel Kayongo Ssekamatte, Derrick Ndahiiro, Dissan Galiwango, Bobosi Byaruhanga (Captain); Front Row – Ibrahim Orit, Herbert Achai, Charles Lwanga, Bright Anukani and Shafik Kuchi Kagimu

Team Line Ups:

Team Kirunda XI: Ali Mwirusi (KCCA), Enock Walusimbi (Express), Herbert Achai (KCCA), Dissan Galiwango (Vipers), Derrick Ndahiro (URA), Shafiq Kuchi Kagimu (URA), Bobosi Byaruhanga – Captain (Vipers), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Samuel Ssekamatte (Arua Hill), Charles Lwanga (KCCA), Bright Anukani (Vipers)

Team Kirunda substitutes on the team bench (Credit: David Isabirye)

Substitutes: Bashir Ssekagya (Not attached), Aziz Kayondo (Vipers), Sadat Anaku (KCCA FC), Abdallah Salim (SC Villa), Hassan Ssenyonjo (Wakiso Giants)

Not Available: Frank Tumwesigye (Police)

Team Kirunda Technical docket: L-R – Mike Mutebi, Jackson Magera and Daniel Kiwanuka (Credit: David Isabirye)

Officials:

Head coach: Mike Mutebi

Mike Mutebi Assistant coach : Jackson Magera

: Jackson Magera Goalkeeping coach: Daniel Kiwanuka

Team Hasule: L-R – Erick Kenzo Kambale, Benjamin Nyakoojo, Siraje Sentamu, Steven Munguchi, Patrick Paul Mbowa and Saidi Kyeyune. Front row – Martin Kizza, Brian Majwega, Joel Mutakubwa (Goalkeeper), Paul Willa and Yunus Sentamu (Credit: David Isabirye)

Team Hasule XI: Joel Mutakubwa (Express), Paul Willa (Vipers), Brian Majwega (KCCA), Patrick Mbowa (URA), Benjamin Nyakoojo (URA), Siraje Ssentamu (Vipers), Steven Munguchi (Gaddafi), Saidi Kyeyune (URA), Yunus Ssentamu (Vipers), Martin Kizza (Express), Eric Kambale (Express).

Team Hasule substitutes on the team bench before kick off (Credit: David Isabirye)

Substitutes: Saidi Keni (BUL), Godfrey Lwesibawa (Express), Joseph Ssemujju (BUL), Jude Ssemugabi (Mbarara City)

Not Available: Murushid Juuko (Express)

L-R: Abu Kigenyi, Sam Ssimbwa, Augustine Nsumba on the team Hasule technical bench (Credit: David Isabirye)

Team officials: