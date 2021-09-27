- Monday September 27, 2021
- MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo 3pm Live on Sanyuka TV
The D-day for the first ever UPL All Star Game is on this Monday at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo.
Focus will be mainly in the dugout as former KCCA coaches Mike Mutebi and Sam Ssimbwa face off with their selected stars from the 2020/21 Uganda Premier League season.
The fixture, first of its kind features the crème de la crème of the league and with fans not allowed in the stands due to Covid19 restrictions; the game will be live on UPL broadcasters Sanyuka TV courtesy of StarTimes and Dubymax.
Looking at the squads, Mutebi’s team christened ‘Dubymax Kirunda’ in honour of fallen KCCA and Uganda Cranes legend Jimmy Kirunda has a lot of youngsters who among others include Wakiso Giants skipper Hassan Ssenyonjo, Derrick Ndahiro, Bobosi Byaruhanga and league winning skipper Enock Walusimbi.
For Ssimbwa’s Dubymax Hasule, named after SC Villa legend Paul Hasule, it has experienced stars in Murushid Jjuuko, Brian Majwega, Martin Kiiza and Paul Mbowa among others.
Each player from the winning team will take home Ugx 1 million, a coach 5 million with the losing side taking home Ugx 0.5 million and 3 million respectively.
Dubymax Kirunda 16-man Squad
Goalkeepers: Ali Mwirusi (KCCA), Bashir Ssekajja (Vipers SC)
Defenders: Gavin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa), Disan Galiwango (Vipers), Hebert Achai (KCCA), Derrick Ndahiro (Villa/ URA), Enoch Walusimbi (Express FC)
Midfielders: Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Bright Anukani (KCCA/ Vipers), Isma Mugulusi (Busoga/Villa), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Hassan Ssenyonjo (Wakiso Giants)
Forwards: Sadat Anaku (KCCA), Charles Lwanga (KCCA), Samuel Ssekamatte (Soltilo Bright Stars FC/ Arua Hill SC), Frank ‘Zaga’ Tumwesigye (Police FC).
Dubymax Hasule 16-man Squad
Goalkeepers: Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume FC/ Express), Saidi Keni (Villa/BUL FC)
Defenders: Brian Majwega (URA/KCCA), Murushid Juuko (Express), Benjamin Nyakoojo (URA), Patrick Mbowa (URA), Paul Willa (Vipers)
Midfielders: Saidi Kyeyune (URA), Mahad Yaya Kakooza (Express), Siraj Ssentamu (Vipers)
Forwards: Yunus Sentamu (Vipers), Erick Kambale (Express), Godfrey Lwesibawa (Express), Joseph Ssemujju (BUL), Muguchi Steven (Gaddafi FC), Martin Kizza (Express), Jude Ssemugabi (Mbarara City FC)
Prizes
One million for each of the players from the winning team
UGX500, 000 to each of the players from the losing team
Winning coach 5M
Losing coach 3M