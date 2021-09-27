Monday September 27, 2021

MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo 3pm Live on Sanyuka TV

The D-day for the first ever UPL All Star Game is on this Monday at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo.

Focus will be mainly in the dugout as former KCCA coaches Mike Mutebi and Sam Ssimbwa face off with their selected stars from the 2020/21 Uganda Premier League season.

The 2021 #StarTimesUPL All-Star game is finally here, with the league's best set to take the field on Monday at 3 pm, live on 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐮𝐤𝐚 𝐓𝐕.



Coach Ssimbwa (Team Dubymax Hasule) vs Coach Mike (Team Dubymax Kirunda) at the @mtnug Omondi Stadium.#StarTimes2021AllStar pic.twitter.com/KzOrgiq3aB — Sanyuka TV (@sanyukatv) September 26, 2021

The fixture, first of its kind features the crème de la crème of the league and with fans not allowed in the stands due to Covid19 restrictions; the game will be live on UPL broadcasters Sanyuka TV courtesy of StarTimes and Dubymax.

𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐃𝐮𝐛𝐲𝐦𝐚𝐱 𝐊𝐢𝐫𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐚



Coach Mike Mutebi's picks for the #StarTimes2021AllStar game, scheduled for Monday 27, 2021, at the @mtnug Omondi Stadium.



𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐛𝐞 𝐛𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐮𝐤𝐚 𝐓𝐕 𝐚𝐭 𝟑 𝐩𝐦.#HomeOfSports pic.twitter.com/mc1oySCRe8 — Sanyuka TV (@sanyukatv) September 26, 2021

Looking at the squads, Mutebi’s team christened ‘Dubymax Kirunda’ in honour of fallen KCCA and Uganda Cranes legend Jimmy Kirunda has a lot of youngsters who among others include Wakiso Giants skipper Hassan Ssenyonjo, Derrick Ndahiro, Bobosi Byaruhanga and league winning skipper Enock Walusimbi.

𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐃𝐮𝐛𝐲𝐦𝐚𝐱 𝐇𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐞



Coach Sam Ssimbwa's squad for the #StarTimes2021AllStar game, scheduled for Monday 27, 2021, at the @mtnug Omondi Stadium.



𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐛𝐞 𝐛𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐮𝐤𝐚 𝐓𝐕 𝐚𝐭 𝟑 𝐩𝐦.#HomeOfSports pic.twitter.com/SCHNKkSTIj — Sanyuka TV (@sanyukatv) September 26, 2021

For Ssimbwa’s Dubymax Hasule, named after SC Villa legend Paul Hasule, it has experienced stars in Murushid Jjuuko, Brian Majwega, Martin Kiiza and Paul Mbowa among others.

Each player from the winning team will take home Ugx 1 million, a coach 5 million with the losing side taking home Ugx 0.5 million and 3 million respectively.

Dubymax Kirunda 16-man Squad

Goalkeepers: Ali Mwirusi (KCCA), Bashir Ssekajja (Vipers SC)

Defenders: Gavin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa), Disan Galiwango (Vipers), Hebert Achai (KCCA), Derrick Ndahiro (Villa/ URA), Enoch Walusimbi (Express FC)

Midfielders: Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Bright Anukani (KCCA/ Vipers), Isma Mugulusi (Busoga/Villa), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Hassan Ssenyonjo (Wakiso Giants)

Forwards: Sadat Anaku (KCCA), Charles Lwanga (KCCA), Samuel Ssekamatte (Soltilo Bright Stars FC/ Arua Hill SC), Frank ‘Zaga’ Tumwesigye (Police FC).

Dubymax Hasule 16-man Squad

Goalkeepers: Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume FC/ Express), Saidi Keni (Villa/BUL FC)

Defenders: Brian Majwega (URA/KCCA), Murushid Juuko (Express), Benjamin Nyakoojo (URA), Patrick Mbowa (URA), Paul Willa (Vipers)

Midfielders: Saidi Kyeyune (URA), Mahad Yaya Kakooza (Express), Siraj Ssentamu (Vipers)

Forwards: Yunus Sentamu (Vipers), Erick Kambale (Express), Godfrey Lwesibawa (Express), Joseph Ssemujju (BUL), Muguchi Steven (Gaddafi FC), Martin Kizza (Express), Jude Ssemugabi (Mbarara City FC)

Prizes

One million for each of the players from the winning team

UGX500, 000 to each of the players from the losing team

Winning coach 5M

Losing coach 3M