Victor Wanyama called on his time in international football by announcing retirement from the Kenya national team, the Harambee Stars.

The Montreal Impact midfielder ended his international career after 14 years of service in which he also captained the side and led Kenya to the Afcon 2019 qualification after 15 years’ absence from the competition.

“Growing up it was always my dream to represent my country. With a great deal of pride, I can say that I have been fortunate to live my dream,” said a statement in parts released by Wanyama.

It has been an honor to represent my Country and I think the time has come for me to pass the mantle to the young ones,I’ll always be a of the National Team and their biggest supporter . pic.twitter.com/7jaQ1qA9Lw — Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) September 27, 2021

“From making my debut against Nigeria to captaining the team in the African Cup of Nations finals in Egypt, the past 14 years have gone beyond what I ever thought possible.

“But all good things must come to an end eventually. After a long consideration I have made the really difficult decision to retire from international football. I hope to return one day to the federation and off the field, but until then I will still be Harambee Stars’ biggest supporter.”

Wanyama, who was capped 60 times, made his international debut in 2007, replacing Dennis Oliech as captain in 2013. He led Stars at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt.