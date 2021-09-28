Build-Up Match: Entebbe Soccer Academy 0-4 KCCA

The Entebbe Soccer Academy (ESA) – Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) build up match at Entebbe Works play ground is one of those games an ordinary fan would term as a complete mis-match.

But, no. It was not not the case. KCCA, 13 time winners of the Uganda Premier League scored four goals past the Entebbe Academy team under challenging situations in a contest played under different weather conditions; the cloudy atmosphere, drizzles and later the scorching sun.

Forward Charles “Neymar” Lwanga, Samuel Ssenyonjo, Fred Ssegujja and Yassar Mugerwa scored the goals for Morley Byekwaso’s side in varying fasion.

Action between KCCA and Entebbe Soccer Academy at the Entebbe Works Playground (Credit: David Isabirye)

Winger Brian Majwega executes a quickly taken short corner kick with Abubakar Gift Ali (Credit: David Isabirye)

Lwanga opened the scores as early as the first minute, tapping into an empty net after a howler by the goalkeeper and Entebbe Soccer Academy captain Okwa.

Ssenyonjo added the second following miscommunication between the goalkeeper and his defenders midway the first half.

Former Soltilo Bright Stars and Sadolin Paints forward Ssegujja scored from 40 yards with Okwa off his line as the first half ended 3-0.

Entebbe Soccer Academy XI vs KCCA (Credit: David Isabirye)

Midfielder Mugerwa, a first half substitute for captain Abubakar Gift Ali galvanized the score-line with a stunning grounded free-kick from 25 yards for the fourth and final game.

Both sides optimally utilized the numerous substitutes’ rule to accord playing time to as many as players on the team as possible.

Arafati Usama executes a corner kick in the second half at Entebbe Works Play ground (Credit: David Isabirye)

New signing Arafati Usama, young left back Ibrahim Juma, Elvis Mwanje are some of the junior players who impressed for KCCA in the game.

KCCA has previously humbled Entebbe Soccer Academy 6-0 and 7-1 at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

KCCA XI Vs Entebbe Soccer Academy (Credit: David Isabirye)

Richard Malinga (in black jacket) led the KCCA players in the warm up session (Credit: David Isabirye)

Former KCCA, Police and Masaka Local Council winger George Otika handled Entebbe Soccer Academy alongside Stanley Busangwa.

The match was used by KCCA as a precursor for the upcoming 2021-2022 season which is ear-marked to kick off with the StarTimes Uganda Premier League on 15th October 2021.