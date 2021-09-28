FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers:

Match Day 3: 6th October 2021 – Rwanda Vs Uganda Cranes – Nyamirambo Stadium, Kigali

– Rwanda Vs Uganda Cranes – Nyamirambo Stadium, Kigali Match Day 4: 10th October 2021 – Uganda Cranes Vs Rwanda – St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende – Wakiso District

Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic has confirmed a provisional team of 33 locally based players to prepare for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier double header against Rwanda next month.

Vipers’ midfielder David Bagoole is among the new players on the team.

David Bagoole (shirt 20) in action during the 2021 Stanbic Uganda Cup final against BUL at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru

Bagoole, young brother to former Uganda Cranes midfielder Johnson Bagoole (R.I.P) was picked after an impressive display after the semi-final and final of the 2021 Stanbic Uganda Cup at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.

For a long time, Bagoole Junior, a former player at Sports Club Villa, Busoga United, Kenya’s Sofapaka and DR Congo side DC Bukavu Dawa has been knocking on the doors of the national team but had been over-looked by a number of coaches until his break-even moment.

Johnson Bagoole (R.I.P) was a darling on the Uganda Cranes team

The other fresh face on the team team is George Kaddu (Wakiso Giants), Express’ Mahad Yaya Kakooza, URA defender Fesali Najib, Musa Ramaan and Livingstone Mulondo of Vipers.

Mulondo was selected as the most outstanding player in the recently concluded Stanbic Uganda Cup.

L-R: Milton Karisa, Livingstone Mulondo and Yunus Sentamu are all on the provisional Uganda Cranes team

The team started training on Monday evening after the All Star Game between Sam Ssimbwa’s Team Hasule and Mike Mutebi’s Team Kirunda at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

Meanwhile, the foreign based players will soon be confirmed to join the locally based players ahead of the double header against Rwanda on 6th and 10th October 2021; away in Kigali and at home (St Mary’s Stadium) respectively.

Team Line Ups:

Goalkeepers: Joel Mutakubwa (Express), Nafian Alionzi (URA), Simon Tamale (Soltilo Bright Stars)

Defenders: Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Wafula Innocent (KCCA FC), Mandela Ashraf (URA FC), Achai Herbert (KCCA FC) , Kayondo Aziz (Vipers SC), Kaddu George (Wakiso Giants FC), Walusimbi Enock (Express FC), Iguma Denis (KCCA FC), Najib Fesali (URAFC), Mulondo Livingstone (Vipers SC), Waswa Geofrey (KCCA FC), Ramadan Musa (KCCA

Midfielders: Byaruhanga Bobosi (Vipers), Patrick Paul Mbowa (URA), Kakooza Mahad (Express), Wamana Ibrahim (UPDF), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA), David Bagoole (Vipers), Milton Karisa (Vipers), Rogers Mato (KCCA), Joackim Ojera (URA), Julius Poloto (KCCA), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers),Martin Kizza (Express)

Strikers: Yunus Junior Sentamu (Vipers), Stephen Desse Mukwala (URA), Rwothomio Cromwell (URA), Sadat Anaku (KCCA), Brian Aheebwa (KCCA), Davis Kasirye (KCCA)