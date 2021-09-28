Management of Mbarara City Football Club has on Tuesday, 28th September 2021 officially announced CAF “A” licensed Hussein Mbalangu on interim basis as their manager.

Mbalangu will work with Ahmed “Kadidi” Ssenyange as the immediate assistant coach.

The announcement means that Kefa Kisala who has been working as head coach since 10th August 2021 is no longer serving in the portfolio following a mutual contract termination clause enforced after irreconcilable differences between the two parties at play.

The development also extinguishes the talk of a possible appointment for anyone else apart from Mbalangu.

Kawowo Sports established that the club had reportedly approached Paul Kiwanuka, a former Vipers coach and Edward Golola, now at Tooro United Football Club.

Hussein Mbalangu is robust and hardworking

Kisala and Mbarara City management agreed in principle over a number of concerns relating to recruitment of players, unavailability of training gear and other support equipment among other factors at play.

For Mbalangu, it was a complete blessing having mutually terminated his contract at Arua Hill, a side that he helped get promoted unbeaten from the second division to the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

Although he is a CAF “A” certified tactician, critics have always had their share of castigation often hinting to the short spell at the top level in Uganda having only handled Sports Club (briefly) in the past.

He has also coached Bugoba, The Saints (now defunct), Buganda regional side Azam, Somalia top tier entity Mogadishu City Council (MCC), Kyaggwe Ssaza team (Buganda Masaza Cup) and lately Arua Hill (second division).

To that effect, Mbalangu also commenced official duties at Mbarara City and he is working alongside Ssenyange (formerly at Paidha Black Angels).

Beef ups:

The club has hired a couple of players as Aaron Okoth, Arigumaho Seiri, Solomon Okello, Donald Ivan Otude, Frank Kalule, Sadat Nsubuga and teenager Thomas Kakaire.

Meanwhile, towering South Sudan international Makuweth Wol Akeen, goalkeeper Martin Elungat, forward Jude Ssemugabi and Solomon Okwalinga all extended their respective employment contracts.

Out:

The club let go left back John Adriko, Bashir Mutanda, Salim Huud, Ivan Eyam, Ibrahim Magandaazi, goalkeeper Jackson Opio and Chato Bamba Siaka to seek greener pastures elsewhere.

Their former head coach Charles Livingstone Mbabazi and his entire working technical team (Sadick Sempigi and Yusuf Ssenyonjo) left the job for Arua Hill.