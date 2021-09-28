Rwanda coach Vincent Mashami has named a provisional squad for the Fifa World Cup qualifiers 2022 against Uganda with familiar faces in relation to the Uganda Premier League.

Vipers’ midfielder Jamil Kalisa is part of the 36-man squad and so is defenders Samuel Kato Nemeyimana, Denis Rukundo and Isaac Nsengiyunva who have previously played for KCCA, Police and Express FC respectively.

Umutoza mukuru w'Ikipe y'Igihugu @AmavubiStars yahamagaye abakinnyi 36 agomba kwifashisha mu mikino 2 u Rwanda rugomba gukina na Uganda.



Umukino ubanza uzabera i Kigali ku wa 7 Ukwakira mu gihe uwo kwishyura uzaba ku wa 10 Ukwakira 2021.



https://t.co/S0lgY5JYi7 pic.twitter.com/AD3Ya2pAaz — Rwanda FA (@FERWAFA) September 27, 2021

Kato, Rukundo and Nsengiyuva currently ply their trade with Bugesera, AS Kigali and Rayon Sport respectively.

The squad also experienced stars in Haruna Niyonzima, Jacques Tuyisenge, Meddie Kagere and Yannick Mukunzi.

Rwanda will host the first leg at Regional stadium, Nyamirambo on October 6 and then visit Uganda four days later at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende.

Rwanda have picked just one point from two games and are fourth in Group E while Uganda are on two points.