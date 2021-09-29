National Ludo League 2021:

Champion : Kisansa Kireka ( 27 Points )

: Kisansa Kireka ( ) Runners up: Nansana Galaxy ( 26 Points )

Nansana Galaxy ( ) 1st Runners up: Ntinda Market (24 Points)

The 2021 National Ludo League was successfully concluded with Kisansa Kireka as champions to take home gold medals and a glittering giant trophy.

The victors collected 27 points to edge the reigning Africa Club champions Nansana Galaxy by a point after 15 games played per side in the 16 league table standings.

Nansana Galaxy won silver medals. New kids on the block, Ntinda Market finished third on the log with 24 points to take bronze medals.

On the final day of the season, the newly crowned champions were held 1-all by Nansana All Stars.

Busega were 3-0 winners over Entebbe Gerenge and Silversports beat Nansana Galaxy 2-1.

Buloba A and Kamwokya Corner played to a one-all draw, In the battle of markets; Nakawa Market and Ntinda Market were all square, Kings and Kwagala also shared the spoils 1-1 and the same result was recorded in the Kazo Hill against The Homies.

Individual accolades:

Moses Kirumira (Kireka Kisansa) was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Kamwokya Corner’s Paul Kasumba emerged as top scorer as Gerald Ssendawula was the best outstanding referee.

Kazo Hill’s Joanita Nakimboowa was best female player in the league.

Kings Ludo club was named the smartness team in the entire league.

The closing ceremony was graced by the Uganda Ludo Federation (ULF) president Hussein Kalule.

Uganda Ludo Federation President Hussein Kalule hands over the trophy to Kisansa Kireka captain

Kalule congratulated all the different top performers and winners as well as all clubs that endured the COVID-19 pandemic to play the games and complete the league.

“Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, we played all the matches and completed the league. I thank all the players and clubs for this effort. I wish to applaud the champions and all top performers” Kalule stated.

He also optimally utilized the opportunity to remind the players about the upcoming Africa Nations Ludo cup which will take place 26th November 2021 in South Africa.

Hussein Kalule decorates a Kisansa Kireka player with a gold medal

Relegation:

Four clubs were relegated to the first division league after a dismissal performance in the season.

Dembe Vegas (16 points), Silversports (14), Nakawa Market (13) and Entebbe Gerenge (11) were all in the red zone.

National Ludo League (Final match day results):