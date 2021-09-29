FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers (Group E):

7th October 2021: Rwanda Amavubi Stars Vs Uganda Cranes – Nyamirambo Stadium

Rwanda Amavubi Stars Vs Uganda Cranes – Nyamirambo Stadium 10th October 2021: Uganda Cranes Vs Rwanda Amavubi Stars – St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende

The Uganda Cranes officially kicked off the preparations for the double header against Rwanda Amavubi Stars in the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers with the regional tour to the East over the weekend.

URA winger Joackim Ojera scored the lone goal in the 52nd minute off a rebounder from a save by Eastern region goalkeeper Edward Kasibante after a header from striker Brian Aheebwa following Julius Poloto’s curling corner kick.

Micho give instructions to the players

Head coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic called up more locally based players to the team camped at Cranes Paradise Hotel in Kisaasi.

New faces included Vipers’ midfielder David Bagoole, Wakiso Giants left back George Kaddu, defender Livingstone Mulondo, Cromwell Rwothomio, Ashraf Mugume and the like.

Midfielder Ashraf Mugume

Defender Livingstone Mulondo is a first timer on the Uganda Cranes team (Credit: FUFA Media)

Micho believes that all these players have a strong case to compete for slots on the final team.

“We started the preparations for Rwanda double header with the regional tour to the East. The players in camp from the StarTimes Uganda Premier League all have chances to compete and be considered for the final team alongside the foreign based players” Micho noted.

Planned friendly matches:

Micho confirmed that the team will have two build up matches with domestic sides Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and newly crowned Stanbic Uganda Cup winners Vipers to further test the mantle of the team at his disposal.

“We are planning to have two practice matches against KCCA on Thursday, 30th September 2021 and Vipers on Sunday (3rd October 2021) to prepare the players in match situations as we wait for the foreign based players are expected to start joining the camp by Monday.” the Serbian national added.

Coaches combine ideas; L-R – Moses Basena (assistant coach), Micho (head coach) and Fred Kajoba Kisitu (goalkeeping coach) [Credit: FUFA Media]

A couple of foreign based players who missed the Kenya and Mali games at the start of the month will be expected to make the list.

These include among others; Edrisa Lubega, Timothy Awany, Fahad Bayo and Bevis Mugabi.

The team is training at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo in the heart of the capital city, Kampala.

Mahad Yaya Kakooza vie for the ball with Joackim Ojera during a training session (Credit: FUFA Media)

Uganda Cranes players in Camp at Cranes Paradise Hotel, Kisaasi:

Goalkeepers: Joel Mutakubwa (Express), Nafian Alionzi (URA), Simon Tamale (Soltilo Bright Stars)

Defenders: Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Innocent Wafula (KCCA FC), Mandela Ashraf (URA FC), Achai Herbert (KCCA), Abdul-Azizi Kayondo (Vipers), George Kaddu (Wakiso Giants), Enock Walusimbi (Express), Denis Iguma (KCCA), Najib Fesali (URAFC), Livingstone “C4” Mulondo (Vipers SC), Geofrey Waswa (KCCA), Musa Ramadan (KCCA)

Midfielders: Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Paul Patrick Mbowa (URA), Mahad Yaya Kakooza (Express), Ibrahim Wamana (UPDF), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA), David Bagoole (Vipers), Milton Karisa (Vipers), Rogers Mato (KCCA), Joackim Ojera (URA), Julius Poloto (KCCA), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers),Martin Kizza (Express)

Strikers: Yunus Junior Sentamu (Vipers), Stephen Desse Mukwala (URA), Rwothomio Cromwell (URA), Sadat Anaku (KCCA), Brian Aheebwa (KCCA), Davis Kasirye (KCCA)