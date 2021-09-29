Just after three days of training, Uganda Cranes coach Mulitin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has trimmed the squad by dropping five players.

The team is preparing for back to back World Cup qualifying fixtures against regional rivals Rwanda due next month.

The dropped players include fans’ favourite David Bagoole of Vipers, Wakiso Giants’ left back George Kaddu, UPDF’s Ibrahim Wammanah, URA winger Joachim Ojera and new KCCA signing Davis Kasirye.

A number of foreign based players will join the camp early next week ahead of the games to be played on October 7 and 10 in Kigali and Kampala respectively.

Uganda lie third in Group E with two from as many games while Rwanda are just below with a single point.

The SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Mutakubwa Joel (Express FC), Alionzi Nafian (URA FC), Tamale Simon (Soltilo Bright Stars FC)



Defenders: Willa Paul (Vipers SC), Wafula Innocent (KCCA FC), Mandela Ashraf (URA FC), Achai Herbert (KCCA FC) , Kayondo Abdu Aziizi (Vipers SC) , Walusimbi Enock (Express FC), Iguma Denis (KCCA FC), Najib Fesali (URAFC), Mulondo Livingstone (Vipers SC), Wasswa Geoffrey (KCCA FC), Ramadan Musa (KCCA FC), Byaruhanga Bobosi (Vipers SC), Mbowa Patrick (URA FC), Kakooza Mahad (Express FC), Kagimu Shafik(URA FC), Karisa Milton (Vipers SC), Mato Rogers, Poloto Julius (KCCA FC), Orit Ibrahim (Vipers SC), Kizza Martin (Express FC)



Strikers: Sentamu Yunus (Vipers SC), Mukwala Stephen (URA FC), Rwothomio Cromwell (URA FC), Anaku Sadat (KCCA FC), Aheebwa Brian (KCCA FC