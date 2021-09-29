Tanzania Premier League 2021-2022:
Match Day 1 Results:
- Biashara Mara 0-0 Simba
- Mbeya City 1-0 Tanzania Prisons
- Dodoma Jiji 1-0 Ruvu Shooting
- Coastal Union 1-1 Azam
- Namungo 2-0 Geita Gold
It was mixed fortunes for a couple of Ugandans plying their trade in the Tanzania Premier League on match day one of the 2021-2022 season.
Towering goalkeeper Cleo Ssetuba was the hero for Biashara United in the goal-less home draw with champions Simba after saving a last minute penalty from captain John Raphael Bocco.
Ssetuba dived to the right to parry away Bocco’s shot from 12 yards and save his side from blushes of an eminent defeat.
Meanwhile, former Uganda Cranes assistant coach Mathias Lule was on the touchline for Mbeya City during their 1-0 win against Tanzanian Prisons.
Peter Mapunda scored in the closing stages of the game to give Lule and his side the maximum points during the opening match of the season.
Azam, the club of Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Mathias Kigonya and right back Nicholas Wadada shared the spoils, 1-all away to Coastal Union.
Daniel Amoah gave Azam the lead on 49 minutes with Coastal Union’s late equalizer arriving from Masoud Hance on the stroke of full time.
Relatedly, Young Africans, home to Uganda Cranes midfielder Khalid Aucho is away to Kagera Sugar on Wednesday, 29th September 2021.
Polisi Tanzania host KMC on the same day.