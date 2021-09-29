Tanzania Premier League 2021-2022:

Match Day 1 Results:

Biashara Mara 0-0 Simba

Simba Mbeya City 1-0 Tanzania Prisons

Tanzania Prisons Dodoma Jiji 1-0 Ruvu Shooting

Ruvu Shooting Coastal Union 1-1 Azam

Azam Namungo 2-0 Geita Gold

It was mixed fortunes for a couple of Ugandans plying their trade in the Tanzania Premier League on match day one of the 2021-2022 season.

Towering goalkeeper Cleo Ssetuba was the hero for Biashara United in the goal-less home draw with champions Simba after saving a last minute penalty from captain John Raphael Bocco.

Ssetuba dived to the right to parry away Bocco’s shot from 12 yards and save his side from blushes of an eminent defeat.

Meanwhile, former Uganda Cranes assistant coach Mathias Lule was on the touchline for Mbeya City during their 1-0 win against Tanzanian Prisons.

Peter Mapunda scored in the closing stages of the game to give Lule and his side the maximum points during the opening match of the season.

Azam, the club of Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Mathias Kigonya and right back Nicholas Wadada shared the spoils, 1-all away to Coastal Union.

Daniel Amoah gave Azam the lead on 49 minutes with Coastal Union’s late equalizer arriving from Masoud Hance on the stroke of full time.

GOLI LA PETER MAPUNDA: Dakika za majeruhi zilivyoipa Mbeya City pointi tatu muhimu dhidi ya majirani zao, Tanzania Prisons.



FT: Mbeya City 1-0 Tanzania Prisons.#AzamSports2HD #LigiKuuTanzaniaBara #TPLUpdates #TPL #TanzaniaPremierLeague #SisiNiSoka #MbeyaCity pic.twitter.com/Tn0CY4UTpM — Azam TV (@azamtvtz) September 28, 2021 Mbeya City 1-0 Tanzania Prisons highlights (Credit: Azam TV)

Relatedly, Young Africans, home to Uganda Cranes midfielder Khalid Aucho is away to Kagera Sugar on Wednesday, 29th September 2021.

Polisi Tanzania host KMC on the same day.